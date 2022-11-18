How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (STACKER) — Gas prices continue their descent from June’s $5 a gallon record with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon.

Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, November 16, according to AAA .

Prices this week fell most dramatically in the midwestern cities including major metros in Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. The Detroit metro saw regular, unleaded gas prices fall below $4 this week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City (IA only) metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of November 16. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while gas costs increased.

Sioux City by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.43

— Iowa average: $3.50

— Iowa gas tax: $0.30 per gallon (#21 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.10 (-2.7%)

– Year change: +$0.18 (+5.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.83 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.10

– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.8%)

– Year change: +$1.61 (+46.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.40 (6/22/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.73

#2. Bakersfield, CA: $5.61

#3. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA: $5.61

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.90

#2. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.92

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.93

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

