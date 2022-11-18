ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Rattlers win second straight SWAC Volleyball Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Volleyball made it twice as nice Sunday afternoon in Houston Texas, avenging its lone loss of the season to top seeded Alabama State en route to back-to-back SWAC Volleyball Tournament championships, sweeping the Hornets in straight sets. The Rattlers (21-12) swift offense proved too...
Top seeded Seminoles run Pitt, 3-0, advance to NCAA quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was business as usual for the one seed Florida State Seminoles in the third round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. The ‘Noles jumped out to an early lead, bolstered by an almost patented early second half surge to down ACC foe Pittsburgh for a convincing 3-0 victory over the Panthers to put FSU just one win away from the program’s 13th College Cup appearance.
Tallahassee soccer fans react to U.S. vs. Wales game

Capital City Youth Service volunteers provide thanksgiving meals to families. Last year, Project Annie fed around 1,000 people. This year, they expect to feed over 2,000 people and it's donations from the public that make it possible. Florida Veteran's Foundation holds golf outing fundraiser.
CPRB xhairman stands by Biro, speaks out on PBA allegations

Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, along with commissioners Diane Williams-Cox and Jeremy Matlow were sworn back into office Monday after securing victories in their respective elections earlier this month.
State investigating fire at Killearn Country Club

Gadsden County family represented key to new home after Hurricane Michael. Leon Co. swears in new commissioners and elects new leadership. Tallahassee soccer fans react to U.S. vs. Wales game.
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
Gadsden County Commissioners Raise Minimum Wage to $15

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners voted to raise the minimum wage for its employees to $15 an hour. The increase is effective immediately, according to the county. Previously, the county was in compliance with Florida’s minimum wage at $11 an hour. The state is increasing the wage by $1 each year until 2026 when it would reach $15 an hour.
Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families

Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, along with commissioners Diane Williams-Cox and Jeremy Matlow were sworn back into office Monday after securing victories in their respective elections earlier this month.
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
Leon Co. swears in new commissioners, elect new leadership

The state fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire early Tuesday at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee. Gadsden County family represented key to new home after Hurricane Michael.
Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections

Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
Tallahassee Airport braces for busiest travel in years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee International Airport is gearing up for a pre-pandemic level holiday travel rush this weekend. Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin said Wednesday alone, the airport could see 3,000 passengers and averaged around 3,000 to 4,000 a day leading into Thanksgiving from last week. “I think...
