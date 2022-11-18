TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was business as usual for the one seed Florida State Seminoles in the third round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. The ‘Noles jumped out to an early lead, bolstered by an almost patented early second half surge to down ACC foe Pittsburgh for a convincing 3-0 victory over the Panthers to put FSU just one win away from the program’s 13th College Cup appearance.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO