Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Rattlers win second straight SWAC Volleyball Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Volleyball made it twice as nice Sunday afternoon in Houston Texas, avenging its lone loss of the season to top seeded Alabama State en route to back-to-back SWAC Volleyball Tournament championships, sweeping the Hornets in straight sets. The Rattlers (21-12) swift offense proved too...
WCTV
Top seeded Seminoles run Pitt, 3-0, advance to NCAA quarterfinals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was business as usual for the one seed Florida State Seminoles in the third round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. The ‘Noles jumped out to an early lead, bolstered by an almost patented early second half surge to down ACC foe Pittsburgh for a convincing 3-0 victory over the Panthers to put FSU just one win away from the program’s 13th College Cup appearance.
WCTV
Tallahassee soccer fans react to U.S. vs. Wales game
Capital City Youth Service volunteers provide thanksgiving meals to families. Last year, Project Annie fed around 1,000 people. This year, they expect to feed over 2,000 people and it’s donations from the public that make it possible. Florida Veteran’s Foundation holds golf outing fundraiser. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022...
WCTV
CPRB xhairman stands by Biro, speaks out on PBA allegations
Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, along with commissioners Diane Williams-Cox and Jeremy Matlow were sworn back into office Monday after securing victories in their respective elections earlier this month.
WCTV
Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael
Tallahassee Urban League offers free thanksgiving meals. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST. Capital City Youth Service volunteers provide...
WCTV
State investigating fire at Killearn Country Club
Gadsden County family represented key to new home after Hurricane Michael. Leon Co. swears in new commissioners and elects new leadership. Tallahassee soccer fans react to U.S. vs. Wales game. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST. Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to...
WCTV
Local advocates stand in solidarity with victims of Colorado Springs shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local advocacy groups are speaking out in support of the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, leaving five people dead and 18 others injured. Officials say that heartache is also being felt in Tallahassee. A reminder of how just six years ago...
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
WCTV
Tallahassee residents hold candlelight vigil to honor victims in Colorado shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several dozen people gathered outside Common Ground Books Tuesday night to mourn the loss of the five people killed in the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Attendees lit candles and held a moment of silence in honor of the victims and survivors. “We...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
WCTV
Gadsden County Commissioners Raise Minimum Wage to $15
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners voted to raise the minimum wage for its employees to $15 an hour. The increase is effective immediately, according to the county. Previously, the county was in compliance with Florida’s minimum wage at $11 an hour. The state is increasing the wage by $1 each year until 2026 when it would reach $15 an hour.
WCTV
Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families
Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, along with commissioners Diane Williams-Cox and Jeremy Matlow were sworn back into office Monday after securing victories in their respective elections earlier this month.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
WCTV
Leon Co. swears in new commissioners, elect new leadership
The state fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire early Tuesday at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee. Gadsden County family represented key to new home after hurricsane Michael. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gadsden County family represented key to new home after Hurricane Michael. Tallahassee soccer fans react to U.S....
fsunews.com
Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections
Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
WCTV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
WCTV
Tallahassee Airport braces for busiest travel in years
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee International Airport is gearing up for a pre-pandemic level holiday travel rush this weekend. Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin said Wednesday alone, the airport could see 3,000 passengers and averaged around 3,000 to 4,000 a day leading into Thanksgiving from last week. “I think...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in armed robbery spree, including three Tuesday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Orlando man is under arrest, accused of six armed robberies across Tallahassee in a week, including three on Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Keshawn Robinson, 21, just before 11 p.m. at a hotel in the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway. Investigators say just a few hours...
Comments / 0