Stephen Curry’s circus 3-point dagger nearly sent Rockets coach out of his seat
We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine. In a...
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly
The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
Wednesday night will feature two of the top teams in the NBA going toe-to-toe in a marquee matchup with a lot riding on it. The good news for the Boston Celtics is that cornerstone superstar Jayson Tatum will be available as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum popped up on the […] The post REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart Luka’s Luka as Celtics crush Mavs
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ESPN. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the Celtics have blown the game open, dropping 70 points in the first half. They lead 70-49 at the break. The stars are showing out in this one, but even Celtics point guard Marcus […] The post NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart Luka’s Luka as Celtics crush Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen
This Utah Jazz team has been the feel-good story of the early part of the NBA season. Once widely perceived as a squad that would tank for a shot at generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, the Jazz currently own the second-best record in the Western Conference at 12-7. Great team basketball and the emergence of Lauri […] The post Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander slices Nuggets defender’s ankles with lethal crossover
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been absolutely slaying it of late. The Oklahoma City Thunder star has fully established himself as one of the most explosive scoring guards in the NBA today. The fact that he’s averaging a career-best 31.1 points per game so far this season is a clear testament to this fact.
Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Thunder in OT
Nikola Jokic scored 39 and Aaron Gordon heated up late to finish with 30 to lift the Denver Nuggets to
Tyrese Haliburton latest incredible feat has Pacers fans reminiscing of Mark Jackson
The Indiana Pacers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home Wednesday night, 115-101. The Pacers struggled to move the ball in the loss, outside of their best player Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton led all players with 14 assists. In doing so, he joined Mark Jackson as the only Pacers players in...
Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz
When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that. Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from […] The post Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen savagely heckled at Chargers game with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are officially exclusive after spending lots of time together in the last few months. And on Sunday, they hit up a Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium but faced a bit of heckling in the process.
Luka Doncic, Mavs fans won’t be pleased with Bill Simmons’ Jayson Tatum take
The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, 125-112 in front of the home TD Garden crowd. The Celtics opened up a 27-point lead early in the second half, only to watch the Mavs cut it to nine in the 4th quarter. However, Jayson Tatum helped put the game away with a stellar […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs fans won’t be pleased with Bill Simmons’ Jayson Tatum take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner takes Jaden McDaniels’ soul with insane slam
Myles Turner is most commonly known for his monster blocks on the defensive end. The Indiana Pacers center decided to try his hand at being on the other end for the highlight – and nobody was blocking his shot. Turner left his defenders in the dust with a pump fake, leaving poor Jaden McDaniels all […] The post Myles Turner takes Jaden McDaniels’ soul with insane slam appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
Doc Rivers sees the glass half-full as Sixers ran ‘on fumes’ in loss to Hornets
The Philadelphia 76ers are back in the loss column after falling to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 107-101. After going all out to beat the Brooklyn Nets in Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia, the injury-riddled Sixers fell to the LaMelo Ball-less Hornets in a close contest. Playing...
