ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League

At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A

Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

Wednesday night will feature two of the top teams in the NBA going toe-to-toe in a marquee matchup with a lot riding on it. The good news for the Boston Celtics is that cornerstone superstar Jayson Tatum will be available as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum popped up on the […] The post REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart Luka’s Luka as Celtics crush Mavs

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ESPN. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the Celtics have blown the game open, dropping 70 points in the first half. They lead 70-49 at the break. The stars are showing out in this one, but even Celtics point guard Marcus […] The post NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart Luka’s Luka as Celtics crush Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen

This Utah Jazz team has been the feel-good story of the early part of the NBA season. Once widely perceived as a squad that would tank for a shot at generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, the Jazz currently own the second-best record in the Western Conference at 12-7. Great team basketball and the emergence of Lauri […] The post Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz

When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that. Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from […] The post Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs fans won’t be pleased with Bill Simmons’ Jayson Tatum take

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, 125-112 in front of the home TD Garden crowd. The Celtics opened up a 27-point lead early in the second half, only to watch the Mavs cut it to nine in the 4th quarter. However, Jayson Tatum helped put the game away with a stellar […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs fans won’t be pleased with Bill Simmons’ Jayson Tatum take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Myles Turner takes Jaden McDaniels’ soul with insane slam

Myles Turner is most commonly known for his monster blocks on the defensive end. The Indiana Pacers center decided to try his hand at being on the other end for the highlight – and nobody was blocking his shot. Turner left his defenders in the dust with a pump fake, leaving poor Jaden McDaniels all […] The post Myles Turner takes Jaden McDaniels’ soul with insane slam appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy