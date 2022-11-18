Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Section III boys wrestling 2022-23: Team previews, top wrestlers for Division II
Syracuse, N.Y. — Wrestling season is almost upon us in Section III. Here’s everything you need to know about Division II this winter. >> Section III boys wrestling 2022-23: Team previews, top wrestlers for Division I.
Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class B, C, D
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season tips off soon. Here’s what to know about Class B, C and D this season. >> Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class AA, A.
Section III boys, girls bowlers poll: Which teammate is most likely to convert 7-10 split?
Cicero, N.Y. — Picking up the 7-10 split is one of the most difficult spares to pick up in bowling. Section III is full of bowlers who have the power, the skill and sometimes the luck to get the job done. >> Section III boys bowling 2022-23: Team previews,...
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Chris Bell breaks out of his shell: Syracuse freshman scores 11 in win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. – The questions kept coming and Chris Bell, his head bowed, kept up a mechanical patter of short, simple answers. Syracuse’s freshman forward had just scored 11 points on 4-of-8 overall shooting. He took five shots from the 3-point line and made three of them.
Breanna Stewart returning to Cicero-North Syracuse to host basketball camp
Cicero-North Syracuse graduate Breanna Stewart is returning to her old stomping grounds to host a basketball clinic next month. The two-time WNBA champion will hold her Stewie 1 Camp on Dec. 4 at North Syracuse Junior High School. It will be the second time she has held a basketball clinic at her alma mater. The first time was back in 2018.
ACC basketball power rankings: How far did Syracuse fall after loss to Colgate?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Last week provided some clues; if not clarity, into just how good or how bad some teams in the ACC really are. Several teams in the conference met some early challenges in tournament-style events or made-for-TV games. Even more will do so this coming week over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Joe Girard goes for a career-high 31 points in Syracuse win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. — Joe Girard insisted late Monday night that fatigue was not a factor. The Syracuse guard scored 21 first-half points in the Orange men’s 74-71 overtime victory against Richmond, when he shot 9-of-13 overall and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line to keep the Orange afloat with Jesse Edwards on the bench with foul trouble.
Syracuse will lose a second wide receiver to the transfer portal this offseason
Syracuse, N.Y. — A second Syracuse football wide receiver will be departing the program at the end of the season. Anthony Queeley announced Tuesday via Twitter he intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5. The portal will remain open for 45 days and then reopen May 1-15.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Richmond
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 74-71 overtime victory against Richmond on Monday night at Barclays Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Axe: This is as good as it will get for Syracuse football under Dino Babers
Syracuse, N.Y. — So it has come down to this. The Syracuse University football team has to defeat Boston College on Saturday night to avoid a six-game free fall to end the 2022 season with a 6-6 record after starting 6-0.
Joe Girard nets 31, Syracuse defense tightens when it matters, Orange beats Richmond (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Brooklyn, N.Y. — First 2022-23 game away from the Dome!. Syracuse went down to Brooklyn on Monday to play the first of two games in the Empire Classic. First up: Richmond. The Orange took a 34-29 lead into the locker room after an entertaining first half.
Syracuse women’s basketball drops its first game of the season at Penn State
Syracuse (4-1) dropped its first game of the season, falling to Penn State (5-0), 82-69, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night.
Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt accepts invitations to two post-season showcase bowls
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football kicker Andre Szmyt will seemingly appear in two post-season showcase bowl games in the early months of 2023. In the past 24 hours, the Hula Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl have each shared graphics via Twitter indicating that Szmyt has accepted an invite to play in each of their games.
Dino Babers isn’t concerned for the future by Syracuse’s depth: ‘We’re right there still on track’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers turned to numbers Monday when addressing questions following Syracuse football’s fifth-straight loss. That included the numbers on how many of his players have suffered injuries this season, a factor that’s undeniably contributed to the losing slump SU has experienced since starting the year 6-0.
Syracuse vs. Boston College predictions, picks & injury news for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football is in complete freefall after their hot start to the season, but they can finish their regular season on a high note with their trip to Boston College. The Eagles haven’t played great lately either and just fell to Notre Dame 44-0 last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for the game here, but they found more value in the matchup.
Syracuse high school football players team up to help families at Thanksgiving
Syracuse, N.Y. — They may be competitors on the field, but football players from Syracuse’s high schools came together this week to help families in need. Football players from ITC, Corcoran, Fowler and Nottingham high schools, as well as coaches from the city’s high schools and the Syracuse West girls basketball team all helped with the giveaway on Monday. They put together bags filled with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, cookies, gummy bears and of course, turkeys.
State finally awards weed shop licenses, but not in CNY (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Partly sunny; 5-day forecast. Storm aid on way to WNY. SyraQs: SU professor researches past to understand future: As a kid in arid Northern California, Tripti Bhattacharya collected fossils and rocks, and rarely saw a thunderstorm. So when monsoon rains drenched Arizona while she attended graduate school, it all clicked: She is now a paleoclimate scientist, studying the effects of ancient rainfall. Bhattacharya, a professor and researcher at Syracuse University, sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about what the climate of 5 million years ago can tell us about today’s, how she helps students cope with “climate grief,” and why you should do things that you’re terrible at. (Lauren Long photo)
Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy
When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
Syracuse home may be total loss after morning fire, official says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police and firefighters responding to a fire Monday arrived to find the side of a house engulfed in flames, firefighters say. Around 11:34 a.m., a 911 caller said the home at 218 Putnam St. was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
