Corvallis, OR

247Sports

Oregon State's Top Performers at Arizona State

Oregon State closed out its 2022 road slate in emphatic fashion, dropping Arizona State in a 31-7 blowout in Tempe on Saturday. The Beavers dominated in all three phases for the second consecutive week as they continued to play their best football of the year down the home stretch of the campaign.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said after victory over Utah

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after Oregon's victory over Utah to discuss his gutsy performance. Here is a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools

Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's thrilling victory over No. 10 Utah

A thrilling game in Autzen Stadium was eventually won by the Ducks, 20-17, in a close affair throughout. Oregon's quarterback Bo Nix started the game after being listed as a game-time decision, throwing for 287 yards and one touchdown. Nix was limited in mobility but helped secure the victory by running for the final Oregon first down and cementing the win.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah

Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
EUGENE, OR
KXL

Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Oregonian

King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

'I am saddened and heartbroken': Eugene mayor issues statement on Colorado shooting

EUGENE, Ore. — The mayor of Eugene, Lucy Vinis, has issued a public statement on the shooting Saturday in Colorado Springs that killed 5 people and injured 25 more. I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the shooting at an LGBTQIA+ venue in Colorado Springs. Though the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the attack took place where members of the LGBTQIA+ community gather, a place where they feel safe and accepted.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received

Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
ALBANY, OR
wholecommunity.news

Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding

Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
LANE COUNTY, OR
