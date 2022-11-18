Read full article on original website
Oregon State's Top Performers at Arizona State
Oregon State closed out its 2022 road slate in emphatic fashion, dropping Arizona State in a 31-7 blowout in Tempe on Saturday. The Beavers dominated in all three phases for the second consecutive week as they continued to play their best football of the year down the home stretch of the campaign.
Everything Bo Nix said after victory over Utah
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after Oregon's victory over Utah to discuss his gutsy performance. Here is a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory...
Oregon moves back into AP top-10 ahead of final regular season game against Beavers
Oregon avenged its loss against No. 12 Washington last week by defeating No. 14 Utah in a close 20-17 matchup at Autzen Stadium. With that result, Oregon moved back into the top 10 in this week's latest AP Poll, landing at No. 10. Here are the full results. Tennessee and...
Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools
Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
Oregon starting guard Keeshawn Barthelemy suffers injury vs Houston
The Oregon men's basketball program has already dealt with a handful of injuries that have impacted how the Ducks can practice and play games. Now they suffered another injury that could have a lasting impact on the season's future. Starting guard Keeshawn Barthelemy suffered an ankle injury in the first...
Oregon commits too many mistakes, upset bid thwarted by No. 3 Houston
Eugene, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks knew going into the game against No. 3 Houston that they'd have to play their best basketball to have a chance at the upset home win. They showed flashes of their best basketball, and for spurts, they hung with the Cougars. The problem that...
Dam Podcast: No. 23 Oregon State Dominates in the Desert, Downs the Devils
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Sunday, November 20th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's thrilling victory over No. 10 Utah
A thrilling game in Autzen Stadium was eventually won by the Ducks, 20-17, in a close affair throughout. Oregon's quarterback Bo Nix started the game after being listed as a game-time decision, throwing for 287 yards and one touchdown. Nix was limited in mobility but helped secure the victory by running for the final Oregon first down and cementing the win.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
Oregon State Unveils Ticket, Parking and Contributions Information For 2023
CORVALLIS, Ore. – There's two regular-season games remaining and a bowl trip left for the Oregon State football team. And the Completing Reser Stadium project is in full swing. With that being said, Beaver Nation, it's time to talk tickets, parking and more for the 2023 season. "The Completing...
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
'I am saddened and heartbroken': Eugene mayor issues statement on Colorado shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — The mayor of Eugene, Lucy Vinis, has issued a public statement on the shooting Saturday in Colorado Springs that killed 5 people and injured 25 more. I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the shooting at an LGBTQIA+ venue in Colorado Springs. Though the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the attack took place where members of the LGBTQIA+ community gather, a place where they feel safe and accepted.
University of Oregon students testify to Eugene City Council about EPD’s party patrol, increased policing
With chairs filled and people lining the walls, University of Oregon students packed the room during the Eugene City Council public forum on Monday. The students said they were concerned about police interactions with students during parties in the West University Neighborhood. In a post made on their Instagram earlier...
Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
Longtime singer/songwriter now living in Newport with 300 titles to his credit, performs Saturday and Sunday at PAC
NEWPORT — Songwriter Rand Bishop is not, by his own admission, much of a sport about aging. But he is realistic and not without a sense of humor. So, a few years ago, when Bishop took his parents to the movies and his father offered to pay, Bishop reminded him, “Three seniors, Dad.”
Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received
Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding
Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
