FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbiw.com
Stars split season-opening meets at Edgewood
ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence opened the 2022-23 boys swimming campaign with a 140-19 win over Edgewood on Tuesday night. Edgewood won the girls meet 97-79. In the boys meet, the Stars won every event but the diving. Double winners for BNL included Cole Baker (52.31 in the 100-yard...
wbiw.com
No.9 North, good to the last (late) Roberts shot, escapes with 57-55 win over Stars
BEDFORD – Video replay, now a common crutch for officials in the college game, does not exist at the high school level. If it did, Bedford North Lawrence and Bloomington North might still be slugging it out. Nothing like a little controversy, and an argument over the legitimacy of a game-winning shot, to start the season.
wbiw.com
Bluejackets fall to Springs Valley in thrilling season opener
Tuesday night’s season opener for Mitchell High School against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference opponent Springs Valley was an incredible way for the Bluejackets to start their year… at least for three quarters. Mitchell got off to a good start, leading by four at the end of the first...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
wbiw.com
Natural Resources Foundation, Clif Bar, and the Division of Forestry add to Indiana’s forests
INDIANA – As part of the Indiana Tree Project, volunteers from Clif Bar joined staff from the INRF and the Division of Forestry to plant 3,000 trees in Greene-Sullivan State Forest earlier this month. Clif Bar started supporting the Indiana Tree Project in 2019. This year’s tree planting marks...
wbiw.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony for new microelectronics campus happens at WestGate
ODON – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and business executives today in Odon, Indiana, to break ground on a new microelectronics campus at WestGate@Crane Technology Park (WestGate) that will power the growth of Indiana’s semiconductor industry. The $84 million development,...
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road
MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington and Google.org Fellows launch CiviForm benefit application portal
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is pleased to announce the public launch of three online applications made available through the innovative collaboration between Bloomington’s Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) and Google.org to deploy the CiviForm platform. CiviForm is an open-source tool originally developed by the City...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
wbiw.com
Bender Lumber Challenges Communities to give to Salvation Army Red Kettles with a $20,750 match in Southern Indiana
BLOOMINGTON – The match is back. The Salvation Army is excited to announce that for the third year in a row Bloomington-based Bender Lumber Co. has stepped up to offer a series of matching gifts that could double every dollar dropped into Red Kettles in eight Southern Indiana counties on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
wbiw.com
Come celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Come Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of. Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Showers Common, at 401 North Morton Street, in Bloomington. While visiting you can shop for locally grown farm products, and art and fine crafts created by local artists and artisans. For...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Roger W. Webster
Roger W. Webster, 78, of Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Haskell “Doc” and Wilma (Johnson) Webster. He was a sign installer for Johnny’s Signs and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
wbiw.com
Showers Plaza is to be renamed Fernandez Plaza in honor of John Fernandez, former Mayor of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will dedicate Showers Plaza as the Fernandez Plaza on Saturday, November 26, at 10 a.m. during the annual Holiday Market. Residents are invited to join Mayor Hamilton and other community leaders on the plaza outside City Hall to honor former Mayor John Fernandez.
wbiw.com
Updated Brown County State Park brushfire
NASHVILLE — DNR crews returned to the scene of a brush fire at Brown County State Park at 7:30 a.m. Monday. They expect to have the brush fire under control later in the day. The DNR said the crew working the fire Monday is DNR due to challenging terrain.
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Chief approved to dispose of surplus items to local VFDs in need
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes requested the approval of the disposition of Bedford Fire Department surplus equipment to Volunteer Fire Departments in Lawrence County. The department has been upgrading equipment and materials over the past couple of years, and finds itself with additional items no longer in...
wbiw.com
Bloomington recognizes students who act generously, grow, and earn respect with the annual S.W.A.G.G.E.R Awards
BLOOMINGTON – Tuesday evening in a ceremony at Bloomington City Hall, seven young nominees won S.W.A.G.G.E.R (Students Who Act Generously, Grow, and Earn Respect) Awards. They were selected from among 17 impressive young people, all of whom were recognized for their meaningful and generous acts. Youth nominees fall into...
wbiw.com
Two injured in a two-vehicle crash on Peerless Road Sunday
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and first responders with Marshall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at 11:02 p.m. Sunday on Peerless Road. According to police, 19-year-old Brett Dallas, of Shoals, was traveling south on Peerless Road and was approaching the top of a hill...
wbiw.com
Time to enter the 2023 Indiana Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
