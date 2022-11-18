ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Stars split season-opening meets at Edgewood

ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence opened the 2022-23 boys swimming campaign with a 140-19 win over Edgewood on Tuesday night. Edgewood won the girls meet 97-79. In the boys meet, the Stars won every event but the diving. Double winners for BNL included Cole Baker (52.31 in the 100-yard...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Bluejackets fall to Springs Valley in thrilling season opener

Tuesday night’s season opener for Mitchell High School against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference opponent Springs Valley was an incredible way for the Bluejackets to start their year… at least for three quarters. Mitchell got off to a good start, leading by four at the end of the first...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony for new microelectronics campus happens at WestGate

ODON – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and business executives today in Odon, Indiana, to break ground on a new microelectronics campus at WestGate@Crane Technology Park (WestGate) that will power the growth of Indiana’s semiconductor industry. The $84 million development,...
ODON, IN
wbiw.com

Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road

MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 23, 2022

11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Roger W. Webster

Roger W. Webster, 78, of Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Haskell “Doc” and Wilma (Johnson) Webster. He was a sign installer for Johnny’s Signs and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Updated Brown County State Park brushfire

NASHVILLE — DNR crews returned to the scene of a brush fire at Brown County State Park at 7:30 a.m. Monday. They expect to have the brush fire under control later in the day. The DNR said the crew working the fire Monday is DNR due to challenging terrain.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two injured in a two-vehicle crash on Peerless Road Sunday

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and first responders with Marshall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at 11:02 p.m. Sunday on Peerless Road. According to police, 19-year-old Brett Dallas, of Shoals, was traveling south on Peerless Road and was approaching the top of a hill...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Time to enter the 2023 Indiana Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy