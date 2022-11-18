ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals’ Willson Contreras interest could deal double blow to Cubs

By Jon Heyman
 6 days ago

The Cardinals are pursuing free-agent catcher Willson Contreras and look like a potential landing spot for the former Cub. While the Astros and other are linked to Contreras, St. Louis is among teams at the forefront of talks.

This would be a double blow to the Cubs, as St. Louis is their biggest rival. Oddly enough, the Cubs never made Contreras a multiyear offer covering free-agent years.

The Astros are interesting, as former GM James Click had a deal for Contreras in place that was nixed by owner Jim Crane . So with Crane running things for now, he seems like an unusual fit. The Cardinals are more logical, having lost future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina to retirement.

Willson Contreras
Other catching possibilities include free agents Christian Vazquez and Mike Zunino and trade candidates Danny Jansen and Sean Murphy.

Click didn’t surprise anyone by rejecting that awful one-year offer he received. Click did a great job and is a pleasant fellow, but he also seemed at odds with both owner Crane and manager Dusty Baker.

Baker turned out right on many things, including batting World Series MVP Jeremy Pena second to get him good pitches to hit. Analytics are unlikely to have recommended that coveted spot for a rookie.

David Stearns’ deal with Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has him being paid to sit out the year, and that’s the way it’s looking. But might it behoove Attanasio to let Stearns go to Houston in the AL rather than sit out the year and potentially go to the NL rival Mets in 2024.

While teams are likely to ask about Brewers stars Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Willy Adames, their most likely trade pieces are Hunter Renfroe and Kolten Wong.

The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 36, Bulls down Bucks 118-113

MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday night. Chicago began the week with a 6-10 record and having lost four straight but has now beaten the NBA’s top two teams. The Bulls ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak on Monday. “We’ve had some down moments, losing games in a row, dropping games we feel like we should have won. Getting our butts whooped at home,” DeRozan said. “We’ve kind of went through so many emotions already, 20 games into the season. Sometimes, that’s beneficial. You’ve got to soak in that hurt.” Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points apiece for Chicago, and Coby White finished with 14 points.
CHICAGO, IL
