B. Smyth, ‘Twerkoholic’ R&B singer, dead at 28

R&B singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic Part 2” dropped just last month, died Thursday of a lung disease. He was 28.

His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page.

“Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption .

Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support.

“My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”

“So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years,” he added in the caption.

B. Smyth died after a battle with a lung condition called pulmonary fibrosis. bsmyth__/Instagram

Born Brandon Smith on March 12, 1994, the Florida native launched his career by uploading covers of songs to YouTube.

His 2012 debut single “Leggo,” featuring 2 Chainz, peaked at No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. He collaborated with Future on 2013’s “Win Win.”

The “Twerkoholic” singer was 28. bsmyth__/Instagram

His fan-favorite tune “Twerkoholic” followed in 2014, racking up more than 13 million streams on Spotify.

“Twerkoholic Part 2” dropped in October. Smyth also released “On Me,” “Plan B,” “Fall in Love,” “I Love U So” and “Own My Heart” in recent months.

Denzil said Smyth’s family is asking for privacy at this time, but he plans to let fans know about funeral arrangements.