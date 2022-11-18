ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Center’s season ends in 20-0 loss to defending state champs

The Center Yellowjackets were just two games away from playing for a state championship, but the path to a title would go through defending Class 4 state champion Smithville on the road. The Smithville defense and an abundance of false start and illegal motion penalties completely halted the Center offense...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Discussion intensifies about possible sites for new Royals ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are talking this week about where a future Kansas City Royals stadium could go in or near downtown. Royals owner John Sherman posted an open letter Tuesday to fans and the Kansas City community regarding a new $2 billion ballpark district, telling fans about the team's desire to leave Kauffman Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sheeraz Qurban

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Silver Alert issued for Harrisonville woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are extremely concerned for a Harrisonville, Missouri, woman missing in Kansas City. Harrisonville Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margorie Nell Tompkins. Police said Tompkins was transported from Meadow View Health and Rehab in Harrisonville to...
HARRISONVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

