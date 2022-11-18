City of Albuquerque hosting World Cup watch parties through December 18
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – World Cup fans have a chance to get together with other fans and enjoy the championship matches on the big screen. Food and drinks will be available nearby, according to the schedule.
The City of Albuquerque and New Mexico United are teaming up to host a series of watch parties on Civic Plaza, showing the games on a 16×30 foot display.
It kicks off with the U.S. versus Wales on Monday, November 21, and runs through the final on December 18.
The schedule can be seen below or on the city’s website .
- Monday, November 21 – 12:00 PM: USA vs Wales | Concessions by the Albuquerque Convention Center from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Tuesday, November 22 – 9:00 AM: Mexico vs Poland
- Wednesday, November 23 – 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM: World Cup Group Stage
- Friday, November 25 – 12:00 PM: USA vs England | Concessions & bars by the Albuquerque Convention Center from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Saturday, November 26 – 12:00 PM: Mexico vs Argentina | Concessions & bars by the Albuquerque Convention Center from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Tuesday, November 29 – 12:00 PM: USA vs Iran | Concessions by the Albuquerque Convention Center from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Wednesday, November 30 – 12:00 PM: Mexico vs Saudi Arabia | Concessions by the Albuquerque Convention Center from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Thursday, December 1 – 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM: World Cup Group Stage
- Friday, December 2 – 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM: World Cup Group Stage
- Saturday, December 3 – 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM | Concessions & bars by the Albuquerque Convention Center from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Sunday, December 4 – 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM | Concessions & bars by the Albuquerque Convention Center from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Monday, December 5 – 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM
- Tuesday, December 6 – 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM
- Friday, December 9 – 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM | Food Trucks on 3rd between Tijeras and Marquette from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Saturday, December 10 – 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM | Food Trucks on 3rd between Tijeras and Marquette & bars by the Albuquerque Convention Center from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Tuesday, December 13 – 12:00 PM | Food Trucks on 3rd between Tijeras and Marquette from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Wednesday, December 12 12:00 PM | Food Trucks on 3rd between Tijeras and Marquette from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Saturday, December 17 – 8:00 AM
- Sunday, December 18 – 8:00 AM | Food Trucks on 3rd between Tijeras and Marquette & bars by the Albuquerque Convention Center from 7:30 AM – 10:00 AM
