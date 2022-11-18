Read full article on original website
Edward Harrison
6d ago
that ain't far from my house... I drive it everyday... we support our law enforcement and this is an obvious reason... excellent job
fk your feelings
5d ago
this app is so quick to put out news they dont care if its accurate or if it just has 2 sentences. They put it out no matter what. Thanks for the detailed story about what happened here.🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️
coyote hunter
5d ago
Makes me wonder. Those little black cameras up all over the place reading car tags alerted them or not. Hope so.
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WSB-TV Atlanta
Clayton County deputies arrest 2 accused murderers at top of their ‘Most Wanted List’
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office captured on Tuesday the two men at No. 1 and No. 2 on the department’s most wanted list. The fugitive team, with help from DeKalb police, arrested Ikuko Thurman and Luciano Jenkins. Both men were wanted for murders.
WEAR
Pensacola man identified as fatal suspect in Walton County officer-involved shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office released the name of the suspect who died in the offer-involved shooting in Miramar Beach last week. Deputies say the suspect was 39-year-old Jesse Mavrick Minton, of Pensacola. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened after deputies responded to the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 21, 2022
Jerath Hicks, 32, Sneads, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Earhart, 21, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 182 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
UPDATE: Police locate 11, 13-year-old sisters who vanished earlier this week
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The two sisters have been found, according to DeKalb County Police. No further details were provided. DeKalb County police are searching for two young sisters they say were last seen two days ago. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police...
WEAR
New details released in Escambia County crash that injured 23-year-old pregnant woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More details are being released on a crash Monday in Escambia County that left a 23-year-old pregnant woman hospitalized. Florida Highway Patrol tells WEAR News on Tuesday that the pregnant Pensacola woman was the passenger in the single-vehicle crash. The driver is a 20-year-old man from Enterprise, Alabama.
wrganews.com
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested for kicking deputy, possessing drugs
A Gainesville woman faces a series of drug charges following erratic behavior Thursday in Murrayville in which she allegedly kicked a Hall County Sheriff's Deputy. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Wendy Michelle Wendt, 41, was reportedly acting erratically and swearing at employees of a gas station on Thompson Bridge Road in Murrayville.
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants
An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
Okaloosa Co. dive team pull stolen SUV out of Yellow River
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a reported stolen SUV out of Yellow River on Sunday. According to deputies, security forces at Eglin Air Force Base spotted the vehicle in the water and called the sheriff’s office. When deputies responded they did not know if a […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
McDonough man arrested in connection with DeKalb nightclub shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with a nightclub shooting in DeKalb. Quincy Tyler Walker is accused of shooting Erik McKenzie and Ronald Folkes Oct. 25 at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in DeKalb. McKenzie died of his injuries. The two victims were reportedly security guards who were trying to break up a fight between Walker and other individuals.
mycbs4.com
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
Man burns down ex-girlfriend’s north Ga. home during SWAT standoff, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in custody after deputies say he set his ex-girlfriend’s Pickens County home on fire during a standoff over the weekend. Deputies say they were called to a home on Skidder Way in Jasper from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, broke in and threatened to burn her house down.
Forsyth County Blotter: Meth, marijuana, and aggravated assault arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 2, a deputy was traveling south on Keith Bridge Road and observed a vehicle with inoperable tag lights. As a result, the officer initiated a traffic stop at Keith Bridge Road and Martin Road.
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
WEAR
Walton County Sheriff's Office dispatcher receives Florida NENA Exceptional Service Award
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Sheriff's Office dispatcher was selected as the recipient of The Florida NENA Exceptional Service Award. Brittany Miller, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2005, was recognized for her exceptional performance in serving the community. Miller successfully instructed a caller who dialed...
Former Santa Rosa County lieutenant sentenced to 1 year, 1 day in prison: DOJ
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former lieutenant with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for lying to the FBI. Scott P. Haines, 50, of Milton was sentenced after his previous guilty plea on the charge of making material false statements to the […]
WCTV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
