Peru State art exhibit offers view of 1950s Nebraska through lens of sheriff's deputy

KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts shines spotlight on children seeking adoption in Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted Nebraska's adoptive families on the day before Thanksgiving with a proclamation and a personal plea that "every child deserves to have a stable, permanent family of their own." "The family plays a crucial role in social development and is the essential building block of society," the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two Omaha men who were at party where woman was killed are held on $750,000 bail
Two Omaha men who were shot at a crowded birthday party now face felony charges. Imhotep Davis, 25, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds. Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28, was charged with accessory to a felony and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A month after he was burned in wildfire, Crete firefighter reflects on escape, recovery
As a wind-whipped wall of fire consumed him, Brad Elder quickly came to terms with the reality he stared down. "My head started wrapping around, like, 'OK, I'm gonna die here,'" Elder recalled from his room at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, less than a month after he'd come to terms with his own death in a field in southwestern Lancaster County.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's Innovation Campus celebrating 10 years of growth, development
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is celebrating a decade of transformation at Nebraska Innovation Campus this month as it looks ahead to future growth at the research park on the former State Fairgrounds. What started in 2012 as a pair of hollowed out buildings at the once home of the Nebraska...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha teen sentenced to decades in prison in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall
OMAHA — Makhi Woolridge-Jones was 16 years old when he fatally shot 21-year-old Trequez Swift at Westroads Mall, sending other shoppers fleeing. Woolridge-Jones, now 17, will be in his 50s when he's first eligible to be released from prison. Monday, Douglas County District Judge James Masteller sentenced Woolridge-Jones to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa PBS cancels pledge drive after ‘suspicious’ cyber activity
JOHNSTON — An apparent cybersecurity breach has caused Iowa PBS to cancel the remainder of its annual fall fundraising pledge drive. An Iowa PBS spokeswoman Tuesday confirmed the issue, which has not impacted the station’s ability to broadcast programming. “In the early hours of Sunday morning, Iowa PBS...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Looming railroad workers strike; Lucky Lotto winner gets $550K
A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country. Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, creating the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Illinois would be heavily impacted as the only state with all seven Class 1 railroads running through the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'This Is Bliss.' New book looks at small-town Idaho
BLISS — When Jon Horvath saw a highway sign pointing in the direction of Bliss, he followed it. The Wisconsin-based photographer was in need of some bliss, a little happiness, after an end of a relationship in late summer of 2013 and was going through a self-described “restart” as he found himself on a road trip cutting through southern Idaho.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Struzzi named to PA Parks and Forests Foundation board
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “As a longtime supporter of our state parks and forests, I am truly honored to be asked to serve in this capacity,” Struzzi said. “The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of what I consider to be some of Pennsylvania’s tremendous assets, something for which I’ve advocated since taking office.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ideal Vermont designed to break down barriers to social equity, justice
(The Center Square) – A new program designed to advance equity and social justice in Vermont is getting off the ground. Ideal Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott said, will work to advance those metrics at the city and municipality level in the state in an effort to remove structural barriers and increase meaningful inclusion and representation. The program was funded by the state with an appropriation of $220,000.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gorman completes state association government academy
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 17 county officials, including Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, from its program during ceremonies at CCAP’s Fall Conference in Hershey. The academy is a certificate training program specifically designed for county commissioners, council members,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
USDA officials in Georgia visits with agriculture, forestry leaders
ATHENS — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry to discuss how FSA supports agricultural producers and to provide guidance on how these producers can start working with the agency. “Our visit with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crop Connection
The United Soybean Board and The Yield Lab Institute recently challenged companies to create innovations that increase the use and value of soybean meal in existing markets through the Soy Innovation Challenge. The Soy Innovation Challenge will enhance the value of soybean meal in existing markets and uses by targeting several areas.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Settlement Allows Wyoming Rescue Mission to Hire Based on Religion
Two months after filing a lawsuit on behalf of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys reached a favorable settlement with state and federal government officials. As part of the settlement, state officials acknowledged that the rescue mission, as a religious organization, is free to hire like-minded employees who share the ministry’s religious beliefs and mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter, clothing voucher service, faith-based recovery programs, and life-rebuilding assistance to Casper residents.
KPVI Newschannel 6
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Gov. Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left seven dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aniah’s Law important to the future of Alabama public safety
This election cycle was marked by a titanic struggle between Republicans and Democrats for the future direction of this country. One of the major issues this past year has been the spike in violent crime around the nation; unfortunately, Alabama has not been immune. A constitutional amendment in Alabama was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
HARRISBURG — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not often seen in an open race — trouncing GOP candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 15 points, according to unofficial results, and driving down margins in counties some state and national Democrats have written off in recent years.
