Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” as she slammed the U.N. chief for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday and reiterating his call on the North to “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.” Guterres’s statement came after the United States and other countries issued similar criticism of the North’s ICBM test that showed an potential to strike anywhere in the continental U.S....

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO