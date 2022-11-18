Read full article on original website
Buy As Many Stamps As You Can Before the End of the Year. Here's Why
The Post Office intends to increase the price of first-class stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents starting in late January 2023. The rate hike reflects the agency's attempts to stem staggering debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy estimates the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022.
USPS Announces Changes for the Holiday Season
Don't get scammed this holiday season. Here's what to watch out for
While you're shopping for gifts and considering Giving Tuesday donations, bear in mind that scammers and fraudsters want to take advantage.
USPS Announces Delays and Nightly Packages During the Holidays
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11th
Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect
It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
Krispy Kreme is Closing Locations in 2023
USPS Suspends Service In Southern States
Holiday relief checks worth up $1,000 to be sent out to Americans in weeks – see when you’ll get the money
THE holiday season will be a little more affordable now that hundreds of Americans are receiving $1,000 checks. In Virginia, Clarke County employees are set to receive a one-time, $1,000 net pay bonus in mid-December. If you are a qualifying part-time employee, you should earn a bonus of $500. The...
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Walmart Closes Locations In South Carolina
The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart
Whether you want a tree that looks realistic or that makes a statement all on its own, these are the faux evergreens that customers rate the highest.
If you want a real Christmas tree this holiday season, expect to pay more
An industry group called The Real Christmas Tree Board surveyed tree growers and found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices, which ultimately trickles down to increase the price you pay at the store.
Where to Find $1.99 Gas Prices During Thanksgiving Week
If you plan to refuel before heading out this Thanksgiving, you're probably wondering where you can find the cheapest gas prices. As previously reported, experts predicted that holiday travel would likely cost more this year than years past, but if you live near a Sheetz or happen to be traveling to (or through) Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, you may be the exception to the rule.
Update: List of Announced 2022 Macy’s Closures
As a company announcement remains pending for the next round of Macy’s mass closures, at least one store not on the upcoming list is permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Fox2Now.com.
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
Full list of stores including Kroger, Walmart making major change at checkout – and it means you can skip lines
MANY retailers are adopting a major change at their checkout lines to help consumers get out of the store quicker. To meet concerns over the pandemic as well as to keep hiring requirements low amid a labor shortage, top retailers like Walmart and Lowes have opted for more self-checkout options in stores.
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?
Walmart stores tend to shutter with little advance notice. Online outlets track in real time which locations are scheduled to close. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NBCNews.com, WTAE.com, Rather-Be-Shopping.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Free Turkey, $30 Meals for 10, And More: Save Money On Thanksgiving With These Grocery Store Steals
(Ekaterina Bolovtsova/Pexels) Thanksgiving is coming soon, and that means it's time to cook up one of the biggest dinners of the year. Unfortunately, inflation is at a fever pitch and many families throughout New Jersey are starting to feel the squeeze. What's a family to do?
