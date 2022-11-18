Suspect arrested for violent SF wristwatch robbery

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal watches off of the wrists of two different people in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood, police said. San Francisco resident Christopher Lagula, 19, was arrested on Monday.

The San Francisco Police Department said the robbery took place at Lily Street and Laguna Street before 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 5. Officers met with the two victims who said they were followed by their vehicle by two armed suspects.

According to SFPD, both of the victims had on wristwatches “of high value.” After the suspects approached one victim, he locked himself in his car as the suspects tried to open the door. The suspects broke a window with an unknown object, but the victim was able to escape.

The suspects then went after the second victim, punching him several times and trying unsuccessfully to take his watch. After that, they went to their getaway car, pointing a gun at a third person in the process.

The second robbery victim tried to stop the suspects as they got into their vehicle, but he was robbed of his watch. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lagula was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested at the Hall of Justice on Nov. 14. He was wearing the watch that he is accused of stealing.

Investigators served a search warrant and found more evidence related to the investigation, including an unregistered rifle. Lagula was charged with robbery, armed with a firearm in commission of a felony, and commission of a felony while out on bail.

