Washington State

Thursday's Scores

 6 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

FHSAA Regional Semifinal=

Class 2M=

Region 4=

Miami Norland 14, Miami Washington 7

Class 1M=

Region 4=

True North 41, Westminster Christian 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Mississippi State tops Utah 52-49 to win Fort Myers tourney

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashawn Davis knocked down six 3-pointers and Tolu Smith added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Mississippi State held off Utah 52-49 to win the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament’s Beach Division on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs remain undefeated through six games. Marco Anthony hit the first of two free throws with 4:37 left to give Utah a three-point lead, 45-42, but Davis answered from deep to tie the game, and Smith put back an offensive rebound to give the Bulldogs the lead with three minutes left then pushed the lead to five, 52-47 with just under two minutes left. Davis finished with 18 points to lead Mississippi State (6-0) and D.J. Jeffries added 10 points and seven rebounds.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lindenwood earns 77-76 OT victory over Idaho State

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Chris Childs knocked down the game-winning jumper with two seconds left in overtime to lift Lindenwood to a 77-76 win over Idaho State on Wednesday night. Childs scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds for the Lions (3-4). Kevin Caldwell Jr. scored 20 points while going 9 of 19 (2 for 5 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Cam Burrell recorded 19 points and finished 8 of 9 from the field. The Bengals (1-4) were led in scoring by Jared Rodriguez, who finished with 19 points and two steals. AJ Burgin added 11 points and six rebounds for Idaho State. Jay Nagle also recorded 11 points. ___
POCATELLO, ID
Wake Forest routs winless South Carolina State 105-71

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 19 points to lead six in double figures and Wake Forest rolled to a 103-71 victory over winless South Carolina State on Wednesday night. Wake Forest (5-1) bounced back from its only loss this season, a 77-75 overtime defeat to LMU at the Jamaica Classic Championship on Sunday. The Demon Deacons shot 68% (36 of 53) from the floor and made 24 of 31 free throws against South Carolina State. Damari Monsanto scored 16 points and Bobi Klintman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest. Tyree Appleby added 13 points, and Matthew Marsh and Jao Ituka had 10 apiece. Lesown Hallums scored 14 points for South Carolina State (0-6), which also had six score in double figures.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Vescovi, No. 22 Tennessee beats Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Rick Barnes believes his Tennessee squad is a good offensive team, even if the 22nd-ranked Volunteers haven’t consistently shown it yet during the opening weeks of the season. Good thing the defense is in strong form. Santiago Vescovi scored all 13 of his points after halftime and sparked the clinching run that helped Tennessee beat Butler 71-45 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Vescovi hit three 3-pointers during a 17-1 run that blew the game open for the Volunteers (3-1), who shot 53% after halftime. Tennessee led 28-23 at the break, then responded when Butler got within a basket with the big run that pushed the Vols to an 18-point lead midway through the second half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson lifts Kansas State past LSU, 61-59 for Cayman title

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and his jumper with five seconds left allowed Kansas State to remain undefeated and hand LSU its first loss, 61-59 in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday night. Adam Miller gave LSU the lead, 59-57 with his layup with 1:15 left, but Markquis Nowell answered with a jumper with 49 seconds to go. The Tigers’ KJ Williams turned over the ball 15 seconds later, the Wildcats ran the clock down before Johnson took a feed from Desi Sills and buried the winning shot. Neither team managed a two-possession lead in the final eight minutes. The game was tied three times in the final five minutes and the lead changed hands four times. Nowell led Kansas State (6-0) with 18 points and Sills contributed 16 points off the bench.
MANHATTAN, KS
Wright State defeats Weber State 87-65

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 23 points as Wright State beat Weber State 87-65 on Wednesday night. Noel also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (5-2). Trey Calvin added 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 10 assists. Alex Huibregste recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance). The Wildcats (2-4) were led in scoring by Steven Verplancken Jr., who finished with 17 points. Weber State also got 10 points from Junior Ballard. Dillon Jones also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. ___
OGDEN, UT
