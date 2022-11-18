Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Vs. Bow Wow In AEW Starting To Look Like A Possibility
After weeks of going back and forth on Twitter, AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face with actor and rapper Bow Wow. Cargill, along with her "Baddies," Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray, confronted Bow Wow at his Miami show on Sunday (via TMZ). In the video footage of the confrontation, security can be seen moving Cargill away from the performer while Hogan and Gray are carried off. According to TMZ, one of the Baddies threw popcorn on Bow Wow before being taken away.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Brandi Rhodes' In-Ring Future
Brandi Rhodes has not stepped inside a wrestling ring as a competitor since January 31, 2022, on an episode of "Dark: Elevation." While her husband Cody Rhodes leaped back to WWE at WrestleMania, Brandi did not join him under contract. When she was employed by the company in years past, she worked as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles; her only ever match under the WWE umbrella came during a 2011 FCW show — a battle royal. However, now that she has a substantial in-ring resume from her time in AEW, that could change, especially as she's been able to mess around at the Performance Center in recent months. While appearing on "Ten Count," Rhodes gave an update regarding a possible in-ring return.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Has A Familial Connection To Another Wrestler That May Surprise Casual Fans
Skulking around the ring with a Burmese python named Damien stuffed in a burlap sack, Jake "The Snake" Roberts earned international fame in the late 1980s WWF by terrorizing babyfaces like Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. But casual fans at the time may have been surprised to learn that Roberts was related to two other members of the WWF locker room — his half-sister Rockin' Robin and half-brother Sam Houston.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Calls UFC Star A 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor'
Is there a match brewing between the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett?. Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Twitter this afternoon to post an exchange between himself and the Liverpudlian mixed martial artist. The screenshots show MJF and Pimblett going back and forth in the comments of an Instagram post, both challenging each other to a fight when AEW arrives in the United Kingdom next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Gives Insight Into Severity Of Randy Orton's Back Injury
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has dealt with more injuries than the average person, or even the average wrestler. When discussing a 2002 injury to his back on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle shared that WWE performer Randy Orton's current back injury could have ended the veteran's career.
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com
Chavo Guerrero Made Promise To The Von Erichs About 'The Iron Claw'
It can, and probably should, be argued that Chavo Guerrero Jr. has undertaken a massive responsibility in joining the production of "The Iron Claw" – Sean Durkin's upcoming biopic on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. And fortunately for Guerrero, who serves as the wrestling coordinator for the film and will show up in an undisclosed role, he seems well aware of his responsibility to help do justice to the Von Erich family, particularly the surviving brother Kevin Von Erich and his family.
wrestlinginc.com
Looking At Charlotte Flair's Extended WWE Absence And Rumored Return Date
On May 8, 2022, Charlotte Flair defended her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in a brutal "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey ultimately forced Flair to utter the match-ending words after bending Flair's arm through a chair, dethroning "The Queen." WWE later revealed that Flair sustained a "fracture of the radius" during the match, which would keep her out of in-ring action and off television indefinitely.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Explains Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
When Renee Paquette signed with AEW last month, she had not been affiliated with a wrestling promotion after leaving WWE in 2020. In an interview on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," Paquette said her decision not to return to WWE was the right move, both professionally and personally. "I...
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Talks 'Special Relationship' Between Chris Jericho And Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho may be a main figurehead of AEW, but he has a relationship with Vince McMahon that few can attest to. On the latest episode of "Oh You Didn't Know" with "Road Dogg" Brian James, Survivor Series 2017 was the topic at hand and Jericho was in his waning days with WWE. Jericho was headed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling once his contract ran out at the beginning of the year. James was asked if there was any discussion between McMahon and Jericho about his potential direction.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Bucci Still Mourns The Passing Of This WCW Star
Mike Bucci, aka Super Nova, was close with Chris Kanyon and knows that he was undoubtedly one of the "Innovators of Offense." Nova joined USA Today's "Under The Ring" for a conversation as the former ECW star is looking ahead to his farewell match that's set to take place on December 3. As Bucci is praised for his unique style, he gets compared to Kanyon.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Lets The Paul Brothers Know What He Thinks Of Them
Logan Paul has had just three matches in WWE, with the biggest of them all coming earlier this month at Crown Jewel in a bout against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. And while Paul did end up falling short that night, he put on a show. Whether fans like Paul or not will always be another story entirely, especially in pro wrestling, but the general belief seems to be that if you're from the outside and show that you actually want to be part of things in that industry, it can work out. Which brings us to one of the biggest names in the scripted sport, Brock Lesnar.
wrestlinginc.com
US State Department Scared Logan Paul Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Earlier this month, WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia amid security threats from Iran. YouTuber and WWE Superstar Logan Paul admitted he was scared about going to Saudi Arabia for WWE's Crown Jewel event earlier this month because of security meetings they had beforehand. On the latest episode of his "Impaulsive"...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Gives Jinder Mahal Update
Jinder Mahal has not been one of the most featured WWE stars since Triple H took over the company's creative following Vince McMahon's retirement. Mahal has only seen himself wrestle one match since July 23: a two-minute match against Braun Strowman in the first round of the "SmackDown" World Cup. Strowman dominated in his victory, meaning that Mahal's last televised win remained against Humberto back in June. Recently, Mahal's friend and former stablemate, Drew McIntyre, offered an update on Mahal and what he is working toward these days.
Comments / 0