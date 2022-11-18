Read full article on original website
KRGV
Region One Early Child Intervention Program donates Thanksgiving meals to Brownsville families in need
Nearly a dozen families in Brownsville received a free Thanksgiving meal courtesy of the Region One Early Child Intervention Program. The 10 families were specifically chosen to receive the meals, which were paid for by staff members with the program and their relatives. “[With] prices going up right now, there's...
Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
KRGV
Homeowner assistance reopens to Valley homeowners affected by floods
Homeowners in the Valley can apply again for assistance from the Texas General Land Office. The funding is for those in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties who were impacted by flood damage in 2018 and 2019. Funding from the grant covers repairs and improvements on damages homes, temporary relocation assistance...
Alamo teachers serve up McDonald’s to raise $1,500 for schools
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — During its last McTeacher’s Night fundraiser of the year, a local Mcdonald’s owner and Marcia R. Garza Elementary School raised over $1,500 for students. The fundraiser allows teachers to work as honorary McDonald’s employees for the night to encourage students and their families to attend and help raise funds for their […]
KRGV
Harlingen church hosting community Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, a church in Harlingen is putting together a community Thanksgiving so everyone can enjoy a nice holiday meal. The First United Methodist Church in Harlingen says they’re expecting a big turnout during their community Thanksgiving. A total of 40 turkeys will be...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Liquid Vitamin IV Flu Season
KENS 5
Christmas season brings Mexican shoppers – and an economic boost – to Rio Grande Valley shops
MCALLEN, Texas — Vendors along the Texas-Mexico border are anticipating a lucrative end to 2022 as the busy holiday season gets underway. One week before Thanksgiving and Black Friday, stores in the Rio Grande Valley community of McAllen are readying store shelves and stocking inventory, anticipating an influx of shoppers from the south.
The annual Holiday Village returns to Dean Porter Park
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville kicks off the Holiday Season with the annual Holiday Village at Dean Porter Park. According to the release, the event starts at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the village starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at Dean Porter Park Drive. The village is set throughout the park […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?”. The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey.
Restaurant orders Food Patrol to ‘stop recording’ roach infestation complaint
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on South Padre Island and Brownsville for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought”. The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. Breaking Bread Burrito Express at 5200 […]
Cameron County closes some beach access due to weather conditions
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to weather conditions, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered to temporarily close beach access, according to a news release. As stated in the release, effective immediately, Trevino has closed some county beaches until further notice. According to the release, beaches in South Padre Island such as, Isla […]
Inflation impacts Thanksgiving meal distribution
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many people prepare for their traditional Thanksgiving day meals, some may be having trouble affording them due to the rise in costs of most groceries, including turkeys. Local organizations are working toward providing meals but have also experienced challenges. “Either buy this to last me that week when I […]
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said. The funds provided are not tied to […]
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
HPD: Injured man found on the sidewalk, possible hit and run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said. According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man lying on the sidewalk. “The male appears to have been struck by […]
KRGV
Mission police surprise drivers with turkeys during traffic stops
When drivers see the blue and red lights in your rearview mirror, chances are they’re worried they’ll receive a ticket. Instead of a ticket, however, officers with the Mission Police Department handed out frozen turkeys Friday to drivers they stopped for traffic violations. The turkey and trimmings were...
KRGV
Mission CISD greenhouse teaching students the importance of agriculture and farming
A project is helping students with the Mission Consolidated School District to think green. A newly constructed greenhouse was unveiled Thursday at Veterans Memorial High School to teach students the importance of agriculture and farming. The $60,000 greenhouse was built thanks to a grant from the Mission Rotary Grant and...
KRGV
Valley shop battling inflation, struggling to stay open
Inflation and supply chain issues are making it harder to import food. A local grocery store says it is really starting to have an effect on them. At Jerusalem International Foods in McAllen, owner Hisham Shehadeh and his family are fighting to stay open, operating cost are hitting back. "We...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Changes to Rio Hondo ISD program angers community
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo community is speaking out after the Rio Hondo ISD made drastic changes to its Support Services Department. The Support Services Department provides resources for migrant worker families and members of the community. The resources range from a food pantry, clothing, and...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Hundreds flock to birding center to witness first-ever Texas record
More than 500 birders from all over the country and world flocked to the 29th Annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival held last week, Nov. 9 -13 in Harlingen, Texas. Although the festival is based in the mid-valley, it offers birding tours, led by expert birding guides, to all corners of the RGV, including habitats on South Padre Island, a world-renowned hot-spot for birds and birding.
