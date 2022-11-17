Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
Idaho college murders - updates: Moscow police deny victims were gagged as ‘mess’ of evidence revealed
Investigators have confirmed that the mystery 911 call alerting police to the four murdered University of Idaho students was not made by their killer.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in the early hours of 13 November.Hours later, police responded to a 911 call for an “unconscious individual” and found the victims dead on the second and third floors.More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified. On Sunday, police admitted that they have...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
UA students, faculty call to remove university administrator after clash with student
Hundreds of University of Arizona students, faculty and members of the public called for the removal of a university administrator after a verbal altercation between the administrator and a Black queer student who uses a wheelchair. The incident involved Kai Harriott, president of the Black Student Union, and Maribel Alvarez, the interim associate...
