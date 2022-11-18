Read full article on original website
14news.com
Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose sentencing moved
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill was set to be sentenced on Wednesday, but sentencing has now been rescheduled. Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading...
14news.com
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached for an Evansville tutor accused of taking pictures of juveniles in an EVSC bathroom. Jacob Butler was facing child exploitation, child molestation and voyeurism charges. According to an affidavit, in December 2021, the principal at Vogel Elementary School called police...
14news.com
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
104.1 WIKY
Postal Worker Arrested And Charged with Drug Trafficking
A Henderson County United States Postal worker was arrested and is facing drug charges. Police say they watched as 28 year old Destiny Thomas delivered a package to her own home. The package originally had an address to another residence. It contained ten pounds of high grade marijuana, which has...
Evansville woman accused of punching 3-year-old child
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman was taken into custody after police accuse her of punching a child in the face. Laticia M. Sharp, 42, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after an incident Friday evening. Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a home at 5:35 p.m. for a domestic […]
wevv.com
Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville
Police have provided new details on a Friday afternoon shooting that sent one juvenile victim to the hospital. As we reported Friday, police responded to some apartments on West Mill Road after a juvenile was shot. Police now tell us that another juvenile has been charged in connection with the...
wevv.com
Police: Madisonville man assaults officers after escaping from custody
A Madisonville, Kentucky man who was being arrested on a warrant is facing new charges after escaping from custody and assaulting officers during his arrest, accord to authorities. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were serving an arrest warrant on East Broadway Street early Monday morning around 2:30 a.m. when...
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
14news.com
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
wevv.com
Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say
Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
14news.com
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson doctor is on probation after documents show he confessed to improperly accessing patient records. A document filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure shows reports from Deaconess Privacy Department found Dr. Quang Nguyen admitted to looking up medical records on several occasions after breaking off a dating relationship.
14news.com
EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested Friday afternoon in Evansville for punching a 3-year-old. Evansville Police were dispatched to North Elliott Street for a domestic battery in progress. Officials identified the woman who punched the child as 42-year-old Laticia Sharp. The young boy was found inside the home...
Woman killed in Hopkins County car crash
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says they dispatched deputies to a car accident on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Hanson Road and Jones Road.
wamwamfm.com
14news.com
Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been arrested on a child molestation charge. 75-year-old Ronald Bohannon was arrested after an investigation where the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says that Bohannon sexually abused a child earlier this year. Bohannon is being held at Warrick County Jail.
Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
wevv.com
Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year. Throughout...
14news.com
Update: Body found in Spencer Co. creek identified, authorities say
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the person who was found dead in a Spencer County. Deputies say the body of 56-year-old Bret Fulks, was found on the side of the road in Eureka. Officials say he was deceased when they found him. They say...
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
14news.com
Officials identify victim in deadly Union Co. house fire
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Uniontown Fire Department and Kentucky Fire Marshals Office is investigating a deadly house fire. They say it happened in the 500 block of Madison Street early Monday morning. According to fire officials, three people were in the home at the time of the fire,...
