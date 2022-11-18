ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Thanksgiving trots, fun runs and 5Ks happening this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Thanksgiving week underway, local non-profits and organizations are putting on fun runs and trots for turkey week. Sheep Dog in Rogers will be hosting their Turkey Trot for Heroes on Nov. 24. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at 1200 W Walnut Street. You can participate in the 5K both in person and virtually. You can sign up here.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Richard’s Country Meat Market offering Thanksgiving meals to go

Richard’s Country Meat Market has your easy Thanksgiving meal ready to go! This year we have a sliced turkey dinner ($125) or sliced ham dinner ($110) that feeds 8!. The sides included are mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans & bacon, sweet mashed potatoes, buttered corn, pumpkin pie, rolls, and turkey gravy.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Organization talks process of helping to find missing 14-year old

BARLING, Ark. — Morgan Nick Foundation out of Alma helped coordinate resources for volunteers. They also helped comfort the family. “You know families don't understand this process and it can be very overwhelming to them and they're not seeing a lot of the search that's going on,” said Morgan Nick Foundation CEO Colleen Nick. “So being able to explain this step by step, and helping them build trust in law enforcement, as well as coordinating all those volunteers."
ALMA, AR
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...
5NEWS

Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOKI FOX 23

One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK

