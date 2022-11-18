BARLING, Ark. — Morgan Nick Foundation out of Alma helped coordinate resources for volunteers. They also helped comfort the family. “You know families don't understand this process and it can be very overwhelming to them and they're not seeing a lot of the search that's going on,” said Morgan Nick Foundation CEO Colleen Nick. “So being able to explain this step by step, and helping them build trust in law enforcement, as well as coordinating all those volunteers."

ALMA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO