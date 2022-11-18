Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
KHBS
Thanksgiving trots, fun runs and 5Ks happening this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Thanksgiving week underway, local non-profits and organizations are putting on fun runs and trots for turkey week. Sheep Dog in Rogers will be hosting their Turkey Trot for Heroes on Nov. 24. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at 1200 W Walnut Street. You can participate in the 5K both in person and virtually. You can sign up here.
Creekmore's 2022 Annual Holiday Express set to kick off Nov. 28
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Creekmore's 23rd Annual Holiday Express event is set to kick off Monday, Nov. 28. The event will go on from Nov. 28 through Dec. 17. The City of Fort Smith made the announcement via Facebook and says this year there is a new 50 ft. pixelated tree and a tunnel.
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
KHBS
2022 Arkansas runoff elections: Where & when to vote in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are headed to runoffs. Early voting in runoff elections starts Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Richard’s Country Meat Market offering Thanksgiving meals to go
Richard’s Country Meat Market has your easy Thanksgiving meal ready to go! This year we have a sliced turkey dinner ($125) or sliced ham dinner ($110) that feeds 8!. The sides included are mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans & bacon, sweet mashed potatoes, buttered corn, pumpkin pie, rolls, and turkey gravy.
KHBS
Organization talks process of helping to find missing 14-year old
BARLING, Ark. — Morgan Nick Foundation out of Alma helped coordinate resources for volunteers. They also helped comfort the family. “You know families don't understand this process and it can be very overwhelming to them and they're not seeing a lot of the search that's going on,” said Morgan Nick Foundation CEO Colleen Nick. “So being able to explain this step by step, and helping them build trust in law enforcement, as well as coordinating all those volunteers."
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
Fort Smith PD searching for suspect in fraud attempt
The Fort Smith Police Department is offering a reward for aid in the search of a financial/identity fraud suspect.
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old Arkansas girl
ARKANSAS — UPDATE: An Amber Alert for Madison Baker has been canceled, according to Arkansas State Police. No further details were released. An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Baker was last seen Nov. 21 just before 5:30 p.m. She is missing from...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Fort Smith accident causes traffic delays for next hour, police say
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident at South 79th and Rogers Avenue. Injuries are reported but the extent is unknown at this time, according to a news release.
Fire that killed Arkansas family of 6 caused by electrical issues, officials say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — New information has been released months after a house fire killed six family members in the area of Nob Hill and Springdale. After midnight on July 24, 2022, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the rural Nob Hill area. The fire...
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
KOKI FOX 23
One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
Comments / 0