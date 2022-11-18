ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China May Have ‘Passed the Point of No Return' as Covid Infections Soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
