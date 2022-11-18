Read full article on original website
China May Have ‘Passed the Point of No Return' as Covid Infections Soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
China Is Showing Signs Its Intense Crackdown on the Video Game Sector Is Easing
Beijing is showing signs that its intense crackdown on the domestic video games sector could be easing which may be bullish for Chinese tech giants including Tencent and NetEase. A key industry body report published Tuesday praised the progress on reducing gaming addiction among people under the age of 18.
Bank of Korea Opts for Smaller Hike; Asia Markets Rise After Fed Signals Slowing ‘Soon'
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the U.S. Federal Reserve said they expect to switch to smaller rate hikes "soon," according to minutes released on Wednesday. The Bank of Korea opted for a smaller 25 basis point hike, widely in line...
K-pop star BTS member Jin to begin military service on Dec. 13 - report
SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop band BTS, will begin his mandatory military service on Dec. 13, South Korean newspaper Aju Business Daily reported on Thursday, citing unnamed military authorities.
Tesla Shares Rise on Citi Upgrade, Elon Musk Talk of a New Factory in Asia
Tesla shares rose almost 8% on Wednesday after hitting a 52-week intraday low on Tuesday. Citi upgraded the stock and wrote in a note that "the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward." The stock has plunged this year, partly on concern about how much time and money CEO...
Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant
Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
Spain Opens With a 7–0 Blowout Against Costa Rica and Japan Takes a Surprise Win: World Cup Day 4 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day 4 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup started with yet another scoreless tie, as neither Morocco or Croatia were able to score a point off the other. Japan...
Reformist leader Anwar close to becoming Malaysia's next PM
Reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is close to becoming Malaysia's new prime minister after a political party agreed to support a unity government following inconclusive elections
Family united for the first time after baby twins were trapped in Russia
It’s the unification one Texas couple will never forget. Their baby twins were trapped in Russia for months before a local Tampa organization went to Russia to rescue those twins and bring them home.
