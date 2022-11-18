Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden calls for more gun control after Walmart shooting with pistol
President Joe Biden called for “greater action” to prevent gun violence on Tuesday morning after the latest mass shooting made national headlines. Biden called for new action even as he acknowledged he had already signed “the most significant gun reform in a generation” earlier this year.
americanmilitarynews.com
Rubio, Roy release ‘Woke Military’ investigative report
President Joe Biden and his administration are weakening the U.S. military with a “woke” political ideology, according to a new report published on Monday by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX). The 18-page report, titled “WOKE WARFIGHTERS: How Political Ideology is Weakening America’s Military,” documents...
americanmilitarynews.com
President Joe Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey
President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys — named Chocolate and Chip — discharging the presidential duty of the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon. The president will designate either Chocolate or Chip as the official National Thanksgiving Turkey, but both will be pardoned. The birds weigh in at 46...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin running covert censorship operation, GOP Senators warn
Sens. Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and five other Republican senators warned that President Joe Biden’s administration is running a covert “government censorship” operation even after the controversial launch and then collapse of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Disinformation Governance Board. In the letter send to Biden...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
americanmilitarynews.com
CBS reports Hunter Biden laptop is authentic 2 years after it was first revealed
CBS News is the latest mainstream media outlet to find that the famous “Hunter Biden laptop” is authentic as Republicans, now in control of the House, are poised to launch investigations centering on its contents. Independent analysts commissioned by CBS confidently concluded the laptop was real and hadn’t...
Sarah Palin Loses to Mary Peltola in Alaska Comeback Bid
Representative Mary Peltola was elected to a full term in the House, according to the Associated Press. Peltola fended off three conservative challengers, defeating Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, as well as Libertarian Chris Bye. Results of the ranked choice election were announced on Wednesday. The Alaska Democrat first won the seat in an August special election following the death of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, is the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress and the first woman to hold Alaska’s House seat — as well as the first Democrat to do so since...
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. McCarthy vows to remove Swalwell, Schiff from Intel cmte.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vowed to remove Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee when Republicans take over control of the House of Representatives in January. In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” McCarthy announced his intention to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marines look to pull water out of the air to support operations
As the Marine Corps looks at the future of operations across the Pacific, the serv ice is looking for ways to move lighter and faster in scenarios where supply lines may not be reliable. As the Marine Corps looks at the future of operations across the Pacific, the serv ice...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge sets Trump fraud trial for Oct. 2023, in middle of campaign
A judge has scheduled a New York fraud lawsuit against Former President Donald Trump to begin in October of next year, when he will likely be deep into his third presidential campaign. Trump may testify during the trial. The trial for New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud suit against...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marines get last delivery of iconic H-1 helicopter. But don’t call it the ‘end of an era’ yet
A Marine unit at Camp Pendleton took delivery this month of its last new H-1 helicopter, 60 years after the service ordered its first ones in 1962. The last helicopter — an AH-1Z Viper — was flown from Amarillo, Texas, to the base by Col. Nathan Marvel, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39 on Nov. 4.
