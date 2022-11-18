ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen Visits Pal Jay Leno at Grossman Burn Center

By City News Service
WEST HILLS (CNS) - Actor/comedian Tim Allen paid a visit today to his friend Jay Leno at the Grossman Burn Center, and he said the former ``Tonight Show'' host is in good spirits and under great medical care.

The 72-year-old Leno, who appeared on Allen's sitcom ``Last Man Standing,'' was burned over the weekend on his face, hands and chest when a gasoline fire erupted while he was working on a vintage car in his Burbank garage.

Allen visited Leno Thursday, and told TMZ as he left the hospital that he met with his friend, brought him some car magazines and they ``did some jokes. It's what we do.''

``We commiserated. We just connected as friends,'' he said. Asked how Leno was faring, Allen told the website with a smile, ``His face looks great. It didn't look all that good to begin with. He's going with the George Clooney look. You're going to be surprised.''

On a serious note, Allen said, ``He's handsome and he's happy and the hospital's doing a great job taking care of him.''

On Wednesday, Dr. Peter Grossman said Leno should make a full recovery from his injuries. Grossman said the comedian suffered serious injuries, but ``his condition is good.''

``He's Jay Leno,'' Grossman said. ``He's walking around and he's cracking jokes. I can tell you he's incredibly kind to our nursing staff. ...He's been appreciative of everybody here and he's an ideal patient, and one who understands the seriousness of his injury.''

Grossman said Leno was underneath a car when the fire began, and he suffered ``pretty significant burns to his face and hands.''

The comedian was initially taken to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, but was ultimately transferred to the Grossman Burn Center. He underwent a grafting surgery, and Grossman said he will undergo a second procedure later this week. It was too early to tell if additional surgeries will be required.

He has also been undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy designed to stimulate oxygen circulation in the blood stream to hasten the healing process. Grossman described the burns as ``deep second-degree burns, and possibly some third-degree burns,'' noting that their severity can change over time.

``Our hope is when everything is all said and done he will do well,'' Grossman said. ``But burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it's hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage of the game. I can say that he has been a remarkably kind and engaging resident in the hospital here. He was passing out cookies to some of the children who are here today in the burn unit, and he is incredibly compliant and we're very fortunate that he's been so kind to everybody here.''

Leno issued a statement on Monday saying, ``I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.''

But Grossman said that timeline may be a little optimistic. He said he told Leno he needs to ``step it back a little and realize'' the treatment will take some time.

``I do feel he will be back to work at some point soon and back to the things that he loves to do,'' Grossman said.

