ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Defensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) host the fifteenth-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) Saturday with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action streaming on ESPN+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6BLh_0jFAAPGo00

Nationally, the Kansas State defense ranks in the top 20 in turnover margin (5th), fourth down defense (7th), interceptions (11th), scoring defense (12th) and pass efficiency defense (17th).

The Wildcats 20.3 points allowed per game in league play ranks second in the Big 12 and have kept each of their Big 12 opponents this year under their season scoring average entering their game while also holding three conference opponents, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Baylor, without a touchdown.

The success can be attributed to switching from a four-man front to a 3-3-5 alignment in 2021. In the 23 games since the change, the Cats are allowing just 19.5 points per game, which ranks 15th nationally and second in the Big 12. Additionally, they are allowing only 352.0 yards per game over that time, which ranks third in the league.

Weakside linebacker Austin Moore leads the team in tackles, averaging 7.0 stops per game, including seven tackles for a loss and a sack, and an interception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ou6H_0jFAAPGo00
Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) is chased by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has a league-leading 7.5 sacks on the season, and the Big 12 Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year selection is tied for 10th in the conference with WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills with nine tackles for a loss.

Safeties Kobe Savage (strong) and Josh Hayes (free) have combined for 111 tackles, ranking second and third on the team in tackles, respectively, and have tallied 8.5 tackles for a loss while Savage leads the team in interceptions and Hayes has a team-best six pass deflections.

First Team All-Big 12 selection Julius Brents is second on the team in interceptions with two.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

The Mountaineers Head West for PK85 Invitational

West Virginia will get its stiffest challenge Thanksgiving weekend as the Mountaineers are set to compete in the PK85 tournament in Portland Oregon. The field is highlighted by three top 25 teams. Gonzaga tops the list at sixth, Duke comes in at No. 8 while West Virginia’s opening round matchup, Purdue, sits at No. 24.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Accepts Invite to Fort Myers Tip-Off

The four-team Beach Division field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced today, featuring four power conference programs that are set to compete for early-season bragging rights next November. SMU, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin make up the four-team Beach Division of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort...
FORT MYERS, FL
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy