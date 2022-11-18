ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
Wonderfront Festival at Waterfront Park Nov. 18-20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The three-day festival “Wonderfront” will come to San Diego Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Nov 20. The festival will feature eight stages and a massive skate ramp for Tony Hawk’s HuckJam. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Festival Organizer Paul Thornton...
American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive for veterans in-need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who remain unsheltered on the streets of San Diego County during the cold months of fall and winter. The sweatshirt drive will provide clothing for Veterans. On Saturday, Nov. 19 The American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive...
Santee Holiday Lighting Celebration Friday, Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At the Santee Tolley Square on Mission Gorge Road, the 18th Annual Holiday Lighting Celebration took place on Friday, Nov. 18. From 5:30 – 8:30 pm the community could enjoy holiday crafts, photo booths, live music by the Bayou Brothers, snow sledding, inflatable fun and more.
Summit to address homelessness on Friday, Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This meeting brought leaders from all across California to Sacramento, including San Diego mayor Todd Gloria. In early November, Governor Newsom rejected every city plan on homelessness, hitting the brakes on a third round of grants from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. This totals up to $1 billion waiting to be divvied up between every county, continuum of care and the 13 largest cities in the state.
Beloved WWII Veteran Tom Rice dead at 101

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A beloved World War II veteran, Tom Rice, passed away Thursday at the age of 101. Rice was part of the 101st Airborne Division, and is known for re-creating his D-Day jump in Normandy on the 75th anniversary. Rice continued to jump out of planes...
San Diego unemployment jumps 0.1%

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in October, up from a revised 3.1% in September, according to the figures released today by the state Employment Development Department. September’s unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021’s rate of 5.1%. Last month’s rates...
Man dies in apartment fire in Cortez Hill near Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -A man died in an apartment fire near Cortez Hill Friday, according to authorities. At 12:35 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department responded to a call at 1465 4th Avenue after a blaze began in an apartment unit, according to the SDFD. No other injuries were reported.
Girls Basketball: Carlsbad 66, Montgomery 44

Girls hoops in South San Diego at the Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School. Carlsbad Lancers made the road trip to play against the Montgomery Aztecs. Carlsbad pulled away in the 3rd quarter to win 66-44.
