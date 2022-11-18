Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kusi.com
‘Susan G. Komen 3-Day’ walk kicks off from Del Mar Fairgrounds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands are preparing for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk to end breast cancer here in San Diego, starting Friday Nov. 18. It’s a perfect chance for people to come together in support of those impacted by the disease. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski went live...
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
Wonderfront Festival at Waterfront Park Nov. 18-20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The three-day festival “Wonderfront” will come to San Diego Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Nov 20. The festival will feature eight stages and a massive skate ramp for Tony Hawk’s HuckJam. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Festival Organizer Paul Thornton...
American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive for veterans in-need
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who remain unsheltered on the streets of San Diego County during the cold months of fall and winter. The sweatshirt drive will provide clothing for Veterans. On Saturday, Nov. 19 The American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive...
Santee Holiday Lighting Celebration Friday, Nov. 18
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At the Santee Tolley Square on Mission Gorge Road, the 18th Annual Holiday Lighting Celebration took place on Friday, Nov. 18. From 5:30 – 8:30 pm the community could enjoy holiday crafts, photo booths, live music by the Bayou Brothers, snow sledding, inflatable fun and more.
Pandemic-ignited outdoor dining approved in Solana Beach through end of 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Outdoor dining became popular over the course of the pandemic at restaurants that did not traditionally offer the option through the implementation of sidewalk and street extensions of restaurants. Now that the pandemic seems behind us, many restaurants do not wish to sacrifice this amenity....
Summit to address homelessness on Friday, Nov. 18
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This meeting brought leaders from all across California to Sacramento, including San Diego mayor Todd Gloria. In early November, Governor Newsom rejected every city plan on homelessness, hitting the brakes on a third round of grants from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. This totals up to $1 billion waiting to be divvied up between every county, continuum of care and the 13 largest cities in the state.
Beloved WWII Veteran Tom Rice dead at 101
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A beloved World War II veteran, Tom Rice, passed away Thursday at the age of 101. Rice was part of the 101st Airborne Division, and is known for re-creating his D-Day jump in Normandy on the 75th anniversary. Rice continued to jump out of planes...
San Diego unemployment jumps 0.1%
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in October, up from a revised 3.1% in September, according to the figures released today by the state Employment Development Department. September’s unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021’s rate of 5.1%. Last month’s rates...
Man dies in apartment fire in Cortez Hill near Downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) -A man died in an apartment fire near Cortez Hill Friday, according to authorities. At 12:35 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department responded to a call at 1465 4th Avenue after a blaze began in an apartment unit, according to the SDFD. No other injuries were reported.
Two women sentenced in San Diego for part in nationwide scam targeting elderly
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scam targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents, were sentenced Thursday in San Diego federal court. Anajah Gifford, 24, of North Hollywood, and Tracy...
Girls Basketball: Carlsbad 66, Montgomery 44
Girls hoops in South San Diego at the Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School. Carlsbad Lancers made the road trip to play against the Montgomery Aztecs. Carlsbad pulled away in the 3rd quarter to win 66-44.
Boys Water Polo Division 2 State Regional Championship: Cathedral Catholic 10, Vista 7
Division II State Title up for grabs! The Vista Panthers hit the road to take on the Cathedral Catholic Dons!
