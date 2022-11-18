Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Democratic leaders push General Assembly to codify abortion access
The Democrats who represent Virginia in D.C. are leading an effort to get state lawmakers in Richmond to protect abortion access. “The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing women the right to make personal health care decisions. We are alarmed by the number of states that have implemented total or near-total abortion bans, restricting access to reproductive freedom for millions of women. We are also concerned that Governor Youngkin has indicated that he plans to take Virginia in a similar direction. Shortly after Dobbs was decided, he directed Republican members of the General Assembly to craft legislation to significantly limit abortion access in Virginia,” the members wrote in a letter to State Sen. Lionell Spruill, the chair of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee, and Mark Sickles, the ranking Democrat on the House Privileges and Elections Committee.
Augusta Free Press
What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill
They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?. “In this past election, young voters made it clear that they want to have a stronger voice in our democracy,” said Sam Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Other states have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. What better way to increase participation than empowering them to vote at an earlier age?”
Augusta Free Press
State police increasing enforcement efforts over Thanksgiving weekend
Virginia State Police is reminding all drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up this holiday weekend. Preliminary data show that 54 percent of those who have died in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint. “The fact that more than half of those...
Augusta Free Press
DMV services are available online during Thanksgiving closure
All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 26, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28. More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail if customers need access to...
Augusta Free Press
Ten Virginia community projects receive a total of $11.5M in state block grant funding
More than $11.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) has been awarded to 10 projects in Virginia. The funding, according to a press release, will support housing rehabilitation, water and sewer improvements and community development projects. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the funding last week, which will benefit more than...
Augusta Free Press
Drink up! Virginia ABC to discount top-selling products Nov. 25-28
Customers can save 20 percent on 20 popular products during Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s holiday doorbuster event. The promotion will be held Friday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Nov. 28, in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations and online at http://www.abc.virginia.gov. The discount is available on the following products.
Comments / 0