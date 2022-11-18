Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
China Is Showing Signs Its Intense Crackdown on the Video Game Sector Is Easing
Beijing is showing signs that its intense crackdown on the domestic video games sector could be easing which may be bullish for Chinese tech giants including Tencent and NetEase. A key industry body report published Tuesday praised the progress on reducing gaming addiction among people under the age of 18.
NBC Miami
European Markets Set for Muted Open as Investors Track Data, Fed Minutes
LONDON — European markets are set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors await euro zone economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed Tuesday's session up 0.8% at its highest level in three months, while markets in Asia-Pacific advanced on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
K-pop star BTS member Jin to begin military service on Dec. 13 - report
SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop band BTS, will begin his mandatory military service on Dec. 13, South Korean newspaper Aju Business Daily reported on Thursday, citing unnamed military authorities.
NBC Miami
Treasury Department Releases Guidelines for Russian Oil Transport Ahead of Planned Price Cap
The Treasury Department released new guidance on the legal seaborne transport of Russian oil for U.S. service providers ahead of a Dec. 5 price cap. The guidance was issued along with similar policies from the "Price Gap Coalition" countries. That so-called Price Gap Coalition is aiming to deprive Russia of...
NBC Miami
Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant
Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the
