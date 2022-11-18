ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China Is Showing Signs Its Intense Crackdown on the Video Game Sector Is Easing

Beijing is showing signs that its intense crackdown on the domestic video games sector could be easing which may be bullish for Chinese tech giants including Tencent and NetEase. A key industry body report published Tuesday praised the progress on reducing gaming addiction among people under the age of 18.
European Markets Set for Muted Open as Investors Track Data, Fed Minutes

LONDON — European markets are set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors await euro zone economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed Tuesday's session up 0.8% at its highest level in three months, while markets in Asia-Pacific advanced on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant

Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
