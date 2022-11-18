Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86, of Washington, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Union Cemetery, Altamont, IL, with Bob Herdes officiating. Memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL or Parkinson’s Research Foundation in Sarasota, FL.

WASHINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO