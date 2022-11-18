Read full article on original website
Alan Pike, 60
Alan Pike, 60, of Charleston, formerly of Effingham, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of service, Thursday at the funeral home.
Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78
Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Marion VA Medical Center in Marion, IL. He was admitted to the Marion VA Medical Center on August 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring...
newschannel20.com
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86
Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86, of Washington, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Union Cemetery, Altamont, IL, with Bob Herdes officiating. Memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL or Parkinson’s Research Foundation in Sarasota, FL.
Kendra L. “Koko” Deters, 53
Kendra L. “Koko” Deters, 53 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Kendra was born September 20, 1969 in San Jose, California, the daughter of Henry K. and Glenda (Merrill) Duckwitz. She married Michael R. “Mike” Deters on November 3, 1999.
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
Wednesday Police Blotter
At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76, of Effingham, IL, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Local Sports Results For Friday-Saturday 11/18-11/19
FLORA VS. ALTAMONT (HEARD ON 105.5 JACK FM) SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY VS. 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST VS. 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE. SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART VS. 4 SEED NEOGA. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S VS. 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN. CLASS...
Anna M. Sparling, 86
Anna M. Sparling, 86, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29th at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Altamont Falls To Morton In Season Opener 64-53
On Tuesday night Altamont made the 2.5 hour, 288 mile round trip to Morton for the season opener. The Indians saw the season start our well but ended up in the loss column 64-53. Altamont started out the game and the season great, on an 11-0 run to begin the...
Details On Upcoming Christmas Events With Jodi Thoele Of Effingham Tourism Bureau
The Cromwell News Team hosted Jodi Thoele of the Effingham Tourism Bureau today, and Jodi gave more information on upcoming Christmas events in Effingham for the holiday season. The first event starts tomorrow with the “Walkthrough in Lights.”. She then gave details on the annual Wonderland in Lights going...
Nellie Irene Koontz, 84
Nellie Irene Koontz, age 84, of Teutopolis, Illinois, passed away at 6:10 PM – Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM – Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Montrose, Illinois, with Rev. Tonna...
Christmas Remembrance Ceremony Set For Dec. 3
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony is held to remember Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action during the Vietnam War. It will take place December 3rd at the Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Oak Ridge Cemetery...
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure For Next Week
The City of Effingham announced the following on their Facebook Page:. On Monday, November 28th through Wednesday, November 30th, Wabash Ave will be closed from Third St. to Fourth St.
Thanksgiving meal options in Champaign-Urbana
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you aren’t able to cook your own Thanksgiving meal this year, don’t worry, there are plenty of options to dine out in the Champaign-Urbana area. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Dine-In and Carry-Out options, as well as a couple special Thanksgiving dining events. Dine-In: Bob Evans […]
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, 78
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, age 78, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 3:43 PM – Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM – Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Ray’s nephew Rick Britton officiating. Military rites will follow the service. Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022. In loving memory of Ray, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Support Fund, PO Box 333, Newton, Illinois 62448.
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
Effingham County Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Tuesday, November 29th at 4:00pm for a Special Board Meeting. The meeting is set to take place in the Effingham County Building.
2022 Altamont High School Homecoming Court Announced
Next week is homecoming week at Altamont Community High School. Homecoming dress-up days for next week are Monday – No Mirror come as you are in PJs day Tuesday is school spirit day, Wednesday dress as a Twin Day, Thursday is students dress as teachers and teachers dress as students, Friday is dress as Adam Sandler day.
