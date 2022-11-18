Providing gifts throughout the holiday season for kids in the area is the Holiday Helper Gift Return hosted by Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement (CCE). This annual gift sponsorship program is open until Tuesday. People can drop off gifts at the CCE at 300 W. North St. in Normal during its office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO