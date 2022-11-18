ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

ISU men's basketball struggles to start Cayman Islands Classic with 77-61 loss to LSU

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman — Illinois State men's basketball was unable to recover from a sluggish start, falling 77-61 to Louisiana State to open the Cayman Islands Classic. From the start, the Redbirds struggled to keep up with the Tigers as former Murray State Racer and Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year KJ Williams dominated from the opening tip.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Vandenburgh earns fourth MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Illinois State football's Zeke Vandenburgh was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth and final time this season following the Redbirds' 20-13 win over Western Illinois. In the final game of the season, Vandenburgh exploded for a career-best in tackles with 17 and sacks...
videtteonline.com

Kinzy offers support to LGBTQIA+ community following Club Q shooting

Following the mass shooting at Club Q, a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy sent out an email to the campus community offering her support. The email, sent out Monday afternoon, said that ISU denounces the shooting and stands with the LGBTQIA+ community...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
videtteonline.com

ISU's Center for Civic Engagement continues the giving spirit with Holiday Helper Gift Return

Providing gifts throughout the holiday season for kids in the area is the Holiday Helper Gift Return hosted by Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement (CCE). This annual gift sponsorship program is open until Tuesday. People can drop off gifts at the CCE at 300 W. North St. in Normal during its office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
NORMAL, IL

