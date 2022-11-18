Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball falls 57-44 to Rhode Island, goes winless at Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman — For the second-straight game, Illinois State men's basketball's second half struggles proved costly as the Redbirds fell 57-44 to Rhode Island to go winless at the Cayman Islands Classic. Offenses struggled early and often on the final day of the event as the teams...
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball loses third-straight, falling to Western Kentucky
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman — Illinois State men's basketball could not keep up with Western Kentucky in the second half of its second game in the Cayman Island Classic, losing 78-66 after trailing by three at halftime. The Redbirds continued to struggle in putting together a full game. Head...
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball struggles to start Cayman Islands Classic with 77-61 loss to LSU
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman — Illinois State men's basketball was unable to recover from a sluggish start, falling 77-61 to Louisiana State to open the Cayman Islands Classic. From the start, the Redbirds struggled to keep up with the Tigers as former Murray State Racer and Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year KJ Williams dominated from the opening tip.
videtteonline.com
Robinson earns MVC Player and Newcomer of the Week following dominant performances
Illinois State women's basketball's Paige Robinson was named Missouri Valley Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week following the Redbirds' wins over St. Thomas and Wisconsin this past week. Robinson is the first Redbird to earn MVC Player of the Week since DeAnna Wilson earned the final honor of the...
videtteonline.com
Vandenburgh earns fourth MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honors
Illinois State football's Zeke Vandenburgh was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth and final time this season following the Redbirds' 20-13 win over Western Illinois. In the final game of the season, Vandenburgh exploded for a career-best in tackles with 17 and sacks...
videtteonline.com
ISU students meet dean of students candidate Morgan, discuss addressing student concerns
Illinois State University students met with Dr. Andy Morgan Thursday afternoon to discuss his experience at Indiana State University as he applies for the open position of assistant vice president/dean of students. Students and Morgan discussed how he hopes to address some of the issues affecting LGBTQIA+ students and how...
videtteonline.com
Kinzy offers support to LGBTQIA+ community following Club Q shooting
Following the mass shooting at Club Q, a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy sent out an email to the campus community offering her support. The email, sent out Monday afternoon, said that ISU denounces the shooting and stands with the LGBTQIA+ community...
videtteonline.com
ISU's Center for Civic Engagement continues the giving spirit with Holiday Helper Gift Return
Providing gifts throughout the holiday season for kids in the area is the Holiday Helper Gift Return hosted by Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement (CCE). This annual gift sponsorship program is open until Tuesday. People can drop off gifts at the CCE at 300 W. North St. in Normal during its office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Comments / 0