2 On Your Side

Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

26 Shirts releases mafia snow removal services line

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts announced on Tuesday that it's now taking orders for its Mafia Snow Removal Services line of shirts and hoodies. The shirts and hoodies are selling for $27 and it will benefit the P.U.N.T foundation. The non-profit organization helps Western New York families dealing with...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

What 2 Expect: Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we enter the holiday season, we know that you may have guests coming into town or you may be traveling yourself for the Thanksgiving holiday. The weather will cooperate as you travel around but let's break it down by geographic region. The overall story is...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NYS sending 30 more dump trucks to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting on Wednesday, 170 pieces of equipment will be on Buffalo's streets clearing the snow. The city is getting help from thirty additional dump trucks from the state. That's on top of the trucks that are already out there. Right now in South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Neighbors work to clean up snow in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday afternoon that the driving ban for South Buffalo was dropped and replaced with a travel advisory. 2 On Your Side saw lots of heavy equipment throughout South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown on Monday. As the snow was being scooped up and poured into dump trucks. There was a combination of city, state, and private crews getting the snow cleared out.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wind Advisory Monday for most of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winds will accelerate Monday morning and peak in the early afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued by NWS-Buffalo for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming Counties Monday until 7pm. Gusts of 45-50mph expected, from the SW. No rain or snow Monday, but blowing snow can...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub

IRVING, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub. The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools will be open on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced Tuesday that school will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 after being closed for a few days due to the lake effect snow storm. A message posted on social media from schools superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams says:. Buffalo Public Schools will be...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

How the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's crews operate under a snow storm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Friday night five MTEs, or multi-task equipment machines, are getting rid of all the snow dumped at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. “They’re a combination of plow, broom and high-speed air blast. So they can do the work of two pieces of equipment. So I can do it with five staff members, operators, versus having ten out there," said Joe Guarino, Buffalo Niagara International Airport airfield superintendent.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Broadway Barns out to bid again, with incentives added to sweeten the pot

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time in six months, developers will have a chance to acquire the Broadway Barns – the oldest of all City of Buffalo-owned properties. The city on Nov. 21 released a “request for qualified interest” to the local and regional development community seeking potential bidders for the 181,150-square-foot former armory-turned-public works hub at 201 Broadway, just a few blocks east of the central business district.
