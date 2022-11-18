Read full article on original website
Travel season seems to be running smoothly so far
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been estimated, by someone who can figure out these things, that 55 million Americans will be traveling during this Thanksgiving week. Tuesday was supposed to be the busiest travel day of that period with 48,000 flights scheduled according to the FAA. But we still saw a lot of people coming in to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. And many are probably thankful after everything that has happened the past few years just to get here to Western New York to be with family and friends.
26 Shirts releases mafia snow removal services line
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts announced on Tuesday that it's now taking orders for its Mafia Snow Removal Services line of shirts and hoodies. The shirts and hoodies are selling for $27 and it will benefit the P.U.N.T foundation. The non-profit organization helps Western New York families dealing with...
What 2 Expect: Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we enter the holiday season, we know that you may have guests coming into town or you may be traveling yourself for the Thanksgiving holiday. The weather will cooperate as you travel around but let's break it down by geographic region. The overall story is...
Heavy snow burdens WNY roofs, advice from Hamburg code enforcement on how to deal with it
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Joe Boncore is a long-time code enforcement officer in the Town of Hamburg and someone very familiar with the risk that snow loads carry for homes. "We started tracking the calls for this storm on the 19th, we have well over 100 calls total," said Boncore.
Western New York grocery stores recover from the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo continues to dig its way out of the storm, Western New Yorkers grocery stores are now dealing with what they are calling a rare triple whammy. “It has been a tough few days, to say the least,” said Kristen Hanson, Vice President of Tops Market.
"The system was not reliable for this storm," says Mayor Brown about failed snow plow GPS system
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's new plowing status map that was unveiled earlier in November failed just two days into its first snowstorm of the season. 2 On Your Side asked Mayor Brown why and how it failed so quickly. "Obviously, we're not happy that there were...
NYS sending 30 more dump trucks to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting on Wednesday, 170 pieces of equipment will be on Buffalo's streets clearing the snow. The city is getting help from thirty additional dump trucks from the state. That's on top of the trucks that are already out there. Right now in South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and...
City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says...
Neighbors work to clean up snow in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday afternoon that the driving ban for South Buffalo was dropped and replaced with a travel advisory. 2 On Your Side saw lots of heavy equipment throughout South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown on Monday. As the snow was being scooped up and poured into dump trucks. There was a combination of city, state, and private crews getting the snow cleared out.
Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
Wind Advisory Monday for most of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winds will accelerate Monday morning and peak in the early afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued by NWS-Buffalo for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming Counties Monday until 7pm. Gusts of 45-50mph expected, from the SW. No rain or snow Monday, but blowing snow can...
400 Expressway reopens for East Aurora, the Southtowns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For residents of East Aurora and nearby communities like Elma, Holland, Marilla, and Wales it must be good news to hear that NITTEC is reporting that the 400 Expressway is once again open for traffic both northbound and southbound. It was closed with the heavy snowfall...
City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.
Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub
IRVING, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub. The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.
WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
Buffalo Public Schools will be open on Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced Tuesday that school will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 after being closed for a few days due to the lake effect snow storm. A message posted on social media from schools superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams says:. Buffalo Public Schools will be...
How the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's crews operate under a snow storm
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Friday night five MTEs, or multi-task equipment machines, are getting rid of all the snow dumped at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. “They’re a combination of plow, broom and high-speed air blast. So they can do the work of two pieces of equipment. So I can do it with five staff members, operators, versus having ten out there," said Joe Guarino, Buffalo Niagara International Airport airfield superintendent.
Buffalo airport is open, but many flights still delayed or canceled
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The airport in Buffalo is still open, but many flights have been delayed or canceled Sunday morning. A larger number of flights were able to get through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday, but cancelations still outnumbered arrivals and departures. After shutting down around 4 a.m....
Family wants answers after shooting death of Orchard Park teen attending University of Tampa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. Police in Florida said he was shot to death by a man who claimed the teen was trying to get into his vehicle. Thanksgiving will be different for the family as their son won't be at...
Broadway Barns out to bid again, with incentives added to sweeten the pot
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time in six months, developers will have a chance to acquire the Broadway Barns – the oldest of all City of Buffalo-owned properties. The city on Nov. 21 released a “request for qualified interest” to the local and regional development community seeking potential bidders for the 181,150-square-foot former armory-turned-public works hub at 201 Broadway, just a few blocks east of the central business district.
