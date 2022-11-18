Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban updates several Alabama injuries ahead of Iron Bowl
Alabama will have early practice Thursday before players celebrate Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nick Saban had his press conference and weekly radio show. During the presser, he updated the media on several Crimson Tide injuries. Alabama did not have Eli Ricks (head), Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle), and Cameron Latu (ankle) against Austin Peay. Tyler Steen, an offensive tackle, suffered a lower-body injury in the first half against the Governors. Saban said all injured players practiced, but he gave no details as to if they will play against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but the Tigers are bringing more energy.
tdalabamamag.com
Can Alabama’s offensive line hold up against Auburn’s pass rush?
Bryce Young and Alabama’s offensive line remember the Iron Bowl as one of the toughest matchups from last season. Young was uncomfortable throughout the game as Auburn consistently pressured him. The Crimson Tide’s offensive front could not protect its quarterback as Young got sacked seven times. He endured his worst completion percentage (49) of his career and could not get into a rhythm until the final drive of the game. Young connected with receiver Ja’Corey Brooks for a 28-yard game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter; however, things were difficult before the 97-yard drive in 12 plays at Auburn, Ala.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues its prep for Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn
Alabama returned to practice on Tuesday to continue its prep for Auburn in Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Coach Nick Saban will honor the senior class for the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is pursuing its tenth victory of the season while the Tigers are looking for bowl eligibility. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has given his Alma mater new life as its interim head coach. He is making a case to be the permanent man for the job with how he’s rallied the team.
tdalabamamag.com
2024 ATH Demello Jones excited about Alabama offer
Demello Jones announced an offer from Alabama football Tuesday via Twitter. Jones is a product of Swainsboro High School in Georgia. The Crimson Tide are the 10th D1 program to offer the 2024 recruit, joining Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and others. Alabama’s tight end’s coach Joe Cox informed Jones of his offer from the Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama kicker Will Reichard may return for fifth season in 2023
Alabama football could have its all time scoring leader back for a fifth season. Will Reichard has served as one of Nick Saban’s most consistent specialists for the Crimson Tide. He arrived as a three-star from Hoover (Ala.) High School in the 2019 class, but Reichard possesses a five-star leg. He became an unsung hero behind Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2020. A Coronavirus pandemic could not stop Reichard from perfection. He made all 14 field goals — including a 52-yarder versus Georgia — and all 84 PAT attempts. After making nearly 80 percent (78.6) of his kicks in 2021, Reichard connected on 21 of 25 field goals (84%) and all 51 PATs this season.
tdalabamamag.com
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama football has lost two players to the NCAA transfer portal in back-to-back days. Trey Sanders, a redshirt junior running back, entered his name into the portal on Tuesday. Khyree Jackson, a former junior college transfer, announced Wednesday via Twitter that he has entered the portal. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound cornerback came to the Crimson Tide in the 2021 class as one of the nation’s top JUCO prospects. He totaled seven tackles and two pass breakups in 12 games last season, helping the Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship. Jackson played in nine games this year, primarily on special teams, recording seven tackles. He got beat out by Terrion Arnold in preseason camp for the starting cornerback job opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry. Jackson suffered from an ankle injury earlier in the season, but Nick Saban announced to reporters on Monday that’s he suspended from the team. No information was made known as to why.
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances ahead of Auburn
Alabama football jumped up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but the Crimson Tide’s playoff chances have dropped, according to ESPN. The Tide currently have a 12 percent chance to reach the Playoff, which is better than Tennessee and LSU’s chances. Georgia has the best...
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football’s Tuesday practice ahead of Auburn
Alabama football practiced in full pads Tuesday on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Auburn. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
tdalabamamag.com
Can Alabama’s latest move in the CFP rankings set up chaos for rivalry week?
The chances are slim, but Alabama football fans remain hopeful for the College Football Playoff. More belief has been added via the new CFP rankings. Alabama advanced to No. 7 on Tuesday ahead of its rivalry matchup against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Six schools are ahead of the Tide in the rankings, but Alabama needs three (maybe four) programs to lose to possibly slide into the No. 4 spot. We have seen crazier things happen in college football, including a two-loss Louisiana State University team in 2007 that won a BCS National Championship. Alabama’s strength of schedule is one of the best in the nation, despite having two losses. Four of its regular season opponents — Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas — are in the CFP Top 25 rankings. The Crimson Tide has to dominate Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but it needs LSU, USC, and TCU to lose this weekend. Ohio State and Michigan will cancel each other out in their rivalry matchup. LSU has a tough contest against Texas A&M, USC has to tango with UCLA, and TCU — who nearly fell to Baylor — has a date with Iowa State. Alabama would be back in position for the playoff if the chaos happens.
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young, Will Anderson contemplate Iron Bowl being last game at Alabama
Could the Iron Bowl be the final time we see Bryce Young and Will Anderson in an Alabama uniform?. Both had their best moments against Auburn. Anderson’s first career sack for the Crimson Tide came in the 2020 matchup while Young guided the Tide to a 24-22 victory over the Tigers last year. Young and Anderson are projected top five picks for next year’s NFL Draft and have tons of suitors. Both players arrived as five stars in the 2020 class and helped the Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship and two Southeastern Conference Championships. Several players, especially if they are projected first-round selections, sit out bowl games. Young and Anderson discussed in Monday’s presser about whether Saturday’s matchup against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be the last time they suit up. Both kept their answers close to the vest for reporters.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama running back Trey Sanders is searching for a new program to finish his college career. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz that Sanders has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. As part of the class of 2019, Sanders played...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference ahead of Auburn
Nick Saban discussed Alabama football’s upcoming matchup with Auburn, Khyree Jackson being suspended and more during his Monday press conference. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama football was ranked No.7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 34-0 win over Austin eay. They currently have two wins over teams ranked in the current CFP Top 25 with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. Tennessee and LSU have...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football stays at No. 8 in Sunday’s AP poll
Alabama football remained at No. 8 in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Crimson Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay last week. Coach Nick Saban saw Alabama gain its second shutout of the season as it continues its push to finish the year. After a loss to South Carolina, Tennessee fell one spot behind the Tide at No. 9.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban in favor of expanding the College Football Playoff
Nick Saban said he is an advocate of expanding the College Football Playoff during the latest episode of “Hey Coach.”. Saban and Alabama football are 8-2, and the Tide’s College Football Playoff chances are very slim heading into the final game of the regular season. Alabama has won three National Championships in the CFP era. Saban said he feels an expanded playoff field will keep players and fans engaged.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama hires former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons to athletics administration
Veteran athletics administrator Shane Lyons is returning to The University of Alabama as its Executive Deputy Director of Athletics while holding the designation of Chief Operating Officer, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Monday. Lyons, who spent the last eight years as Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President...
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Turkey giveaways bring joy and relief to families across Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Tis the season to give thanks! Families throughout Jefferson County are counting their blessings as various organizations throughout the city hosted thanksgiving meal giveaways this weekend. Volunteers at the giveaways tell CBS42 that their boxes full of Thanksgiving goodies mean so much more than just a meal to those in need. […]
