San Francisco, CA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss

Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job

At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
JACKSON, CA
NBC Sports

Has Kerr found Warriors second unit worth exploring?

In his ongoing quest to discover a unit that won’t make a habit of squandering leads built off the presence and prowess of Stephen Curry, Warriors coach Steve Kerr found one worth further exploring. There was no sign of this latest experiment Monday night in New Orleans. Rotations were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sources: Judge's two-day Giants visit includes Steph connection

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a few hours after Aaron Judge's two-day meeting with the Giants ended, Joc Pederson opened his Instagram and posted an image of Judge in a Giants jersey, along with the message, "We're ready when u are 99." The story soon was shared by Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb, but in trying to convince the American League MVP to leave the New York Yankees for his hometown team, the Giants are not relying only on their stars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

HB gives Bagley's dad special gift after Kings beat Pistons

Marvin Bagley III’s dad might have been treated better than he was at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. As the Bagleys made their return to Sacramento for the first time since the Kings traded their former No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons nine months ago, Bagley III was greeted with loud boos from Kings fans before Sacramento hosted the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Rivera's mood is turning around right along with his Commanders

Like any NFL head coach, Ron Rivera is happier after a win than he is following a loss. But during a Monday Zoom press conference with the local media, Rivera wasn't just happy; he was legitimately vibrant. Rivera's upbeat mood was most evident in an exchange where he was virtually...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Pederson uses Instagram to recruit Judge to Giants

It appears that the Giants will be pulling out all the stops in recruiting free-agent slugger Aaron Judge. After the New York Yankees slugger was spotted in San Francisco on Monday night, reportedly with plans to visit the Giants on Tuesday, Joc Pederson took to Instagram in an effort to recruit the American League MVP to the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

