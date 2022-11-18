A unique grandfather clock, built by a retired Army Colonel and woodworker, brought in more than $5,000 during a raffle. JOPLIN, Mo. — A 6-foot-tall, handcrafted grandfather clock is raffled off with all of the proceeds going to a non-profit veterans organization. Retired Army Colonel and lifelong woodworking enthusiast, Dr. Mike Judah spent several months and countless hours of his spare time putting together the unique furniture piece. Once finished, the grandfather clock was put on display at Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City, MO, and raffled off on Veterans Day (November 11th, 2022). The lucky winners of the raffle are a woman and her husband from Saint Louis.

