Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas gift drive in Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — In Carthage, Public Administrator, Angie Casavecchia has a project going at the courthouse. A Christmas tree that’s decorated with the names of her clients. Since they are generally individuals with no family to make important decisions for them, many wouldn’t get any presents during the...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Mercy Health Foundation” receives funding from “Arvest Foundation”
JOPLIN, Mo. — This Tuesday before Thanksgiving has local foundations feeling plenty thankful. $5,000 from the “Arvest Foundation” to the “Mercy Health Foundation.”. The money will help fund an infant warmer. The machines typically cost about $15,000. Mercy already has a number of them, eight of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Freeman is teaming up with Crowder College for a new program
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Freeman Health System” is looking for new students for its “Certified Medical Assistant Apprenticeship Program.”. It’s a 16-week program through “Crowder College”. They’ll take classes in Neosho on Mondays and Tuesdays, and also participate in a “Classroom Day” with the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Lamar receives 2.3 million dollars for new well
LAMAR, Mo. — Great news for the City of Lamar, it’s getting $2,300,000 from the “Missouri Department of Natural Resources.”. The money will help fund a new well for drinking water, and replace aging water lines. The city installed its first well last summer, which replaced lake...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County records go digital
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A deep dive into Jasper County property records is now a whole lot easier. Online listings for the “Recorder of Deeds” office go back an extra 20 years. It had previously ended with files from 1990. It now includes files between 1969 and 1989.
fourstateshomepage.com
Spire rates to increase
JOPLIN, Mo. — Your monthly bill is going up if you get your natural gas from Spire Energy. The change is to the actual cost adjustment factor, or ACA. It’s connected to the increases and decreases in wholesale gas prices. According to the Missouri Public Service Commission —...
fourstateshomepage.com
Nevada pastor stepping to up serve city’s homeless
NEVADA, Mo. — For many of the homeless, Thanksgiving is just another day without food or shelter. But one homeless outreach service in Nevada is working to change that, not just on Thanksgiving, but for all 365 days of the year. Pine Street Baptist Church in Nevada is partnering with New Life Shelter, Inc. to make sure the region’s homeless population is cared for.
fourstateshomepage.com
Holiday window artwork on display at Joplin City Hall
JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2022 edition of the Joplin City Hall Holiday Windows has been lit as part of their holiday spirit in downtown Joplin. “Visit Joplin” has installed a stained glass holiday scene in the front windows of City Hall. The window looks out onto Main Street/Route 66.
fourstateshomepage.com
INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital employees honored
MIAMI, Okla. – Two Ottawa County hospital employees were honored for their extraordinary and compassionate care offered to patients. Kiera Robinson, an INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Emergency Department nurse, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Ray Espy, a paramedic, was honored with the hospital’s Sunflower Award.
fourstateshomepage.com
November 26th proclaimed “Carthage Small Business Saturday”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Mayor of Carthage made a special proclamation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting (11/22). Mayor Dan Rife along with the Carthage City Council proclaim Saturday, November 26, 2022 as “Carthage Small Business Saturday.” This official City of Carthage Proclamation was presented to Chamber of Commerce President, Julie Reams, and to members of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce Board.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Camp Now and Then” helping watch Pittsburg area children
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The biggest problem facing parents when their kids are out of school is who is going to watch them. Thanks to the Pittsburg Parks and Rec department, parents have a solution. The department hosts a program called “Camp Now and Then” at the Lincoln Center....
fourstateshomepage.com
During the holidays, be aware of these fire risks
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of you staying home this long holiday weekend, cooking, perhaps decorating, be aware of some risks. “My dad decided to make a big flat churro and plopped it in there, but apparently the steam will build inside the churro and it exploded so there was grease everywhere,” said Melia Bowen, Carthage.
fourstateshomepage.com
City Council meeting focuses on pedestrian safety
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City Council is now pursuing a plan to add a crosswalk near “Joplin High School”. The move comes after a high school student approached council members about safety concerns for students crossing 20th Street. The decision was made to start accepting bids from...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pre-Thanksgiving pie party at “Joplin Workshops”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A nice pre-Thanksgiving treat, today, for the hard-working employees of a Joplin nonprofit. Pizza and pie were on the menu at “Joplin Workshops.”. KODE’s own Mike Olmstead and Ray Foreman were part of the serving crew, who loved spending time there. “JWI” provides employment...
fourstateshomepage.com
Army vet builds, donates grandfather clock
A unique grandfather clock, built by a retired Army Colonel and woodworker, brought in more than $5,000 during a raffle. JOPLIN, Mo. — A 6-foot-tall, handcrafted grandfather clock is raffled off with all of the proceeds going to a non-profit veterans organization. Retired Army Colonel and lifelong woodworking enthusiast, Dr. Mike Judah spent several months and countless hours of his spare time putting together the unique furniture piece. Once finished, the grandfather clock was put on display at Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City, MO, and raffled off on Veterans Day (November 11th, 2022). The lucky winners of the raffle are a woman and her husband from Saint Louis.
fourstateshomepage.com
Bell tower restoration at Neosho First Presbyterian Church
NEOSHO, Mo. — After more than eight decades, “The Neosho First Presbyterian Church” has restored its historic bell tower. This morning, the church held a rededication of the newly remodeled bell tower. In 1941, the church’s Sunday school class purchased a bell for the tower from the...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights
The boys are LIVE on location at Suzanne’s Natural Foods in Joplin. Today they share the Butterball Turkey Hotline (1-800-BUTTERBALL) and a list of States that drink the most before a first date… you’ll find all that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
fourstateshomepage.com
Decorating for Christmas early is a passion for this Kansas family
GALENA, Kan. — This weekend marks the time when a majority of people will start decorating for Christmas. Not the case for a Galena woman. She started weeks ago, and, by no means, is it the first time. “It kind of started way back when we were little and...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Creative Learning Alliance” to host “Science in the Kitchen”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids will have a chance to learn about science while cooking next weekend. “The Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin will have their upcoming “Science in the Kitchen” event. Children will learn how to make butter from just cream and salt. They will even...
Comments / 0