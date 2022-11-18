ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
Senior Living Community celebrates two 100+-year-old birthdays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 207 years between them. That’s how many birthdays Vivian Purvis and Wilda Timmerman have combined to celebrate. As Vivian turns 103 and Wilda turns 104 in the month of November, Lutheran Life Villages is celebrating them together. "Who would ever think, at my age,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FWCS Culinary Arts students prepare and serve 500 Thanksgiving meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Career Academy students spent the afternoon preparing and serving food to people in the community. Culinary Arts students kicked off this Thanksgiving week by handing out 500 free meals to anyone in the community who needed them. The students opened up the Barr...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is lit up for the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Thousands of families packed the streets to watch the displays and celebrate the holiday season during Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne Police Captain proposes drug prevention plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne will receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years from a multi-state opioid lawsuit against major drug companies. At least 70% of the settlement money is supposed to go toward drug prevention and recovery resources. Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has spent...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opens for 20th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opened for its 20th year on Saturday. Matt Sundheimer has skated there since it opened, and he’s passed the tradition down to his son Cameron Perry. "I’ve been skating here since 2003 when the place opened," Sundheimer said....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Allen County Commissioners choose new jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners chose a new jail site Wednesday. At a special session, Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters approved a motion to draft a purchase agreement for the site at 2911 Meyer Road. The 70-acre land is within the...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne

Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne. Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Laurent signs with Olivet Nazarene to continue baseball career

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - Bellmont's Eli Laurent officially signed to continue his baseball career at Olivet Nazarene. Last season Laurent led his team with a 2.52 ERA, batted .279, and finished with a .441 on-base percentage. Laurent will major in architectural engineering.
DECATUR, IN
Sauder, Viggiano, May sign to continue softball career

LEO, Ind. (WFFT) - Ellie Sauder, Lena Viggiano, and Leah May are all taking their softball talents to the next level. Sauder and Viggiano signed to continue their athletic career at the University of Saint Francis, while May will play at Indiana Wesleyan University. Last year these girls helped the...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN

