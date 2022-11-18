Read full article on original website
Kids Who Care: Carroll Middle students lead food drive for local pantries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Several local churches are ramping up their efforts to collect food ahead of the winter season, and they’re getting some help. Carroll Middle School wrapped up its annual food drive competition this month. "I didn’t really realize how much food we had until I...
Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
Senior Living Community celebrates two 100+-year-old birthdays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 207 years between them. That’s how many birthdays Vivian Purvis and Wilda Timmerman have combined to celebrate. As Vivian turns 103 and Wilda turns 104 in the month of November, Lutheran Life Villages is celebrating them together. "Who would ever think, at my age,...
Start Something Big: Real Men Read shows importance of books and reading
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – One of the main goals of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is to provide role models for kids in the region. They of course do that through matches, but also through a program called Real Men Read. They have men from the...
FWCS Culinary Arts students prepare and serve 500 Thanksgiving meals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Career Academy students spent the afternoon preparing and serving food to people in the community. Culinary Arts students kicked off this Thanksgiving week by handing out 500 free meals to anyone in the community who needed them. The students opened up the Barr...
New Haven church collects 1,850 pounds of food in food drive challenge
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Saint James Food Pantry is getting a major boost this winter. The New Haven Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council teamed up with the Saint James Lutheran Church for their annual Corporate Food Drive Challenge. In total, they collected close to 1,850 pounds of food....
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission serves more Thanksgiving meals than ever before, despite inflation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission served 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to people in need Wednesday. “We like to say that hope begins with a meal. And so, our thought is that someone will get that warm meal and want to make a change in their life,” Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Laurie Brumbaugh said.
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
Girls High School Basketball: Huntington North escapes Homestead 58-55 in overtime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Huntington North moves to 3-1 after taking down Homestead 58-55 in overtime. Homestead falls to 5-2 on the year.
Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is lit up for the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Thousands of families packed the streets to watch the displays and celebrate the holiday season during Fort...
Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
Fort Wayne Police Captain proposes drug prevention plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne will receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years from a multi-state opioid lawsuit against major drug companies. At least 70% of the settlement money is supposed to go toward drug prevention and recovery resources. Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has spent...
Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opens for 20th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opened for its 20th year on Saturday. Matt Sundheimer has skated there since it opened, and he’s passed the tradition down to his son Cameron Perry. "I’ve been skating here since 2003 when the place opened," Sundheimer said....
Allen County Commissioners choose new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners chose a new jail site Wednesday. At a special session, Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters approved a motion to draft a purchase agreement for the site at 2911 Meyer Road. The 70-acre land is within the...
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne. Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before...
Laurent signs with Olivet Nazarene to continue baseball career
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - Bellmont's Eli Laurent officially signed to continue his baseball career at Olivet Nazarene. Last season Laurent led his team with a 2.52 ERA, batted .279, and finished with a .441 on-base percentage. Laurent will major in architectural engineering.
Sauder, Viggiano, May sign to continue softball career
LEO, Ind. (WFFT) - Ellie Sauder, Lena Viggiano, and Leah May are all taking their softball talents to the next level. Sauder and Viggiano signed to continue their athletic career at the University of Saint Francis, while May will play at Indiana Wesleyan University. Last year these girls helped the...
Union Street Market opens to the public
Owners and visitors say they’re excited to be a part of the growth of Fort Wayne. Owners and visitors say they’re excited to be a part of the growth of Fort Wayne.
