The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama players returning to campus to try and restore the culture
Alabama football is 9-2 after its 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but former players want to see dominance return. Bo Scarbrough, a former two-time national champion running back, returned to his Alma mater last week to speak to players and Coach Nick Saban. His words about playing to the culture and standard that was prepared for this year’s team got everyone’s attention, including Saban’s. The Crimson Tide wants to finish strong to end the regular season after losses to Tennessee and LSU knocked it out of the Southeastern Conference Championship competition and College Football Playoff competition.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban pleased with Alabama forcing turnovers against Austin Peay
A major part of playing to the Alabama standard for a Nick Saban defense is forcing turnovers. In its national championship seasons, the Crimson Tide created interceptions, pick-sixes, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries during critical moments. It has not had much success this season, but Alabama had a shining moment last week versus Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide’s defense generated three turnovers, including two interceptions from Brian Branch and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Linebackers Will Anderson and Deontae Lawson had balls in their hands, but they did not finish the play.
tdalabamamag.com
Jermaine Burton records first milestone performance as an Alabama receiver
It took 11 games, but Alabama fans saw Jermaine Burton have an impactful game. As a transfer wide receiver from Georgia, Burton had one 100-yard performance as a Bulldog in two years. The output came during his freshman season against Mississippi State. He recorded 197 yards receiving and two touchdowns on eight catches.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama safety wants Nick Saban ‘to go completely off’ with Tide struggling versus Austin Peay
Alabama fans and former players are not happy with the Crimson Tide’s performance against Austin Peay. The Tide scored only seven points in the first quarter and had a sloppy first half. Nick Saban has witnessed his players and coaching staff be inconsistent all season. Jase McClellan, a junior running back, seemed to be the only player locked into Saturday’s matchup with the Governors. George Teague, a former Alabama safety, said on Twitter he wants Saban to ‘go completely off’ on players and coaches at halftime. He wants to see angry, demanding Saban return to the surface.
tdalabamamag.com
Jase McClellan powers Alabama to halftime lead over Austin Peay
Alabama played inspired during the second half against Ole Miss, but it came out sluggish versus Austin Peay. Jase McClellan, a junior running back, was the bright spot on offense. He brought passion with him inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, recording his first 100-yard performance of the year. McClellan broke several tackles against the Governors and ran with toughness. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder totaled 137 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries for the Crimson Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL Tyler Steen injured vs Austin Peay
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury against Austin Peay. After quarterback Bryce Young was sacked with under a minute to go in the first half, Steen went down on the play and was assisted to the locker room by the training staff. Steen...
tdalabamamag.com
Jase McClellan puts Alabama’s offense on his back in victory over Austin Peay
Alabama football has one player that’s bringing the effort to finish strong. Jase McClellan came to the Crimson Tide as a talented running back in the 2020 class from Texas. He impressed fans with his speed as a freshman, but he’s grown into a complete back. McClellan stepped up last week against Mississippi, totaling 84 yards rushing in a 30-24 victory for the Tide. He turned in several tough runs where he refused to be tackled and sparked Alabama’s offensive line. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder continued the passion at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday versus Austin Peay. Alabama looked sloppy offensively in the first half, but McClellan powered it to a 34-0 victory.
tdalabamamag.com
Several Alabama players out for matchup against Austin Peay
Several Alabama players out for matchup against Austin Peay https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/11/19/alabama-austin-peay-marquee-pregame-notes-matchup/">. Alabama used the second half against Mississippi to start its strong finish campaign. The Crimson Tide looks to continue versus Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Nick Saban wants the team to re-establish its identity as a relentless group. Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama vs. Austin Peay Predictions
Alabama football will return home for this weekend when the Tide take on Austin Peay. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 2025 WR commit Ryan Williams breaks six tackles on dominant TD run
Alabama football’s sophomore wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams continues to stack up big performances, and Friday was no different. Williams had 138 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 180 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in Saraland’s overtime win over Homewood Friday. One of Williams’ most impressive plays came...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives several injury updates following win over Austin Peay
Alabama entered Saturday’s matchup against Austin Peay with a lengthy injury list which was extended following its 34-0 victory. Carrying over from last weekend’s game against Ole Miss, defensive back Eli Ricks and running back Jahmyr Gibbs did not dress for the matchup as expected. Ricks went through the concussion protocol and Gibbs was dealing with an ankle sprain from the Rebels game.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton’s turbo quick rise has Alabama prioritizing him
Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruiting stock rise just as fast as he gets a step on defenders off his release at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton now garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he has a top seven, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC and West Virginia. His senior season has been filled with big plays down the field during his first year playing at Buchholz High School. Hamilton’s combination of athleticism and size has some of the best programs after him, but his speed is what has garnered the nickname, “Turbo”
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference after Alabama beats Austin Peay
Nick Saban talked to the media after Alabama defeated Austin Peay Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama players give back to the community spending the day at Skyland Elementary
Even in season, Alabama is always eager to give back to its community. On Friday, the Crimson Tide’s social media shared a video of several players from the team spending the day at Skyland Elementary in Tuscaloosa. Linebacker Henry To’oto’o and offensive lineman Tyler Steen are seen in the...
tdalabamamag.com
How to watch, listen to Alabama vs. Austin Peay
Alabama will host Austin Peay Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Crimson Tide’s senior day. The Tide will enter the game 8-2 after defeating Ole Miss. Austin Peay is 7-3 after picking up a win over Kennesaw State in its latest game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.
tdalabamamag.com
SEC Network to be onsite for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn
ESPN’s SEC Network will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for the Iron Bowl. The network will have Marty & McGee and the SEC Nation crew on hand for the matchup. Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to battle each other at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide earned a 24-22 overtime victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021.
