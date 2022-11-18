Read full article on original website
Time to end debate on starting quarterback, coaching staff on fire: 8 takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State
Here are eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State, which moved the Beavers to 8-3 heading into the regular season finale against Oregon:. This should be Ben Gulbranson’s season to finish. And by finish, he should play through the bowl game. The third-year freshman quarterback has earned that right after his performance the past two weeks. Gulbranson’s confidence and ability to lead Oregon State is growing with each game. Chance Nolan was Oregon State’s starting quarterback, but that was nearly two months ago. His injury, while unfortunate, is part of football. Had Nolan only missed a couple of games, then sure, he should get his job back. But the Beavers’ offense is now in sync with Gulbranson running things. If there’s a quarterback debate, let it take place during 2023 spring practice.
Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools
Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's thrilling victory over No. 10 Utah
A thrilling game in Autzen Stadium was eventually won by the Ducks, 20-17, in a close affair throughout. Oregon's quarterback Bo Nix started the game after being listed as a game-time decision, throwing for 287 yards and one touchdown. Nix was limited in mobility but helped secure the victory by running for the final Oregon first down and cementing the win.
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill penalized for targeting for second time in 3 weeks
Oregon safety Jamal Hill was penalized for targeting for the second time in three games. Hill was called after a replay-initiated review of a tackle of Utah running back Tavion Thomas midway through the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Autzen Stadium with the No. 12 Ducks leading the No. 10 Utes 14-3.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Utah
No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ ninth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “That was a lot of fun and man we made some mistakes, but...
No. 12 Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah with Pac-12 title game at stake
Whoever loses that game will assuredly need to win their finale to have any chance to still make the title game, depending on what else happens around the conference. That’s easier for Utah, which would get 1-9 Colorado on the final weekend. Oregon has to hit the road and face No. 23 Oregon State.
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (8-2); Kyle Whittingham, 18th year (152-72) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch this...
FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker
Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
BYU Women Earn First Victory Of Amber Whiting Era
PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has ended a five-game losing streak dating back to last season. On the Northshore at the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, BYU defeated Washington State, 65-56, to give head coach Amber Whiting her first career victory at the collegiate level. The win...
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
Skyridge shuts down Corner Canyon to win 6A title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Skyridge High School football team won its first ever state title, shutting down high-powered Corner Canyon in the 6A championship game, 17-7. McCae Hillstead threw for 182 yards and two touchdown passes, while the Falcons defense harrassed Chargers quarterback Isaac Wilson all game long. “It feels good,” said […]
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
Booking holiday flights? These airports were ranked as the worst in the country
With holiday travel just around the corner, travelers may want to consider which airports they’ll be traveling through.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
