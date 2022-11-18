ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points, Clint Capela added 11 points and 14 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Sacramento Kings’ seven-game winning streak with a 115-106 victory Wednesday night. Young had 10 points in the third, including a straightaway 3-pointer that gave the Hawks a 97-86 lead, and his 27-foot 3 made it 110-97 with 3:58 left in the game and brought a huge roar from the crowd as the Kings never really threatened the rest of the way. Young iced it with a 3 inside the final minute to make it 113-102. “We were just playing fast, playing aggressive, getting downhill,” Young said. “When we get into the paint, whether we’re scoring in the paint or firing to somebody on the wing or the perimeter, it brings good offense. We were doing a good job of getting in the paint and making plays.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO