Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
Hunter x Hunter Chrollo Cosplay Celebrates Series Return
Fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi to return to the world of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, with Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters earlier this year that took readers back to the Succession Contest Arc. While Gon and Killua have been MIA for years at this point, the Phantom Troupe has also been moving in the background, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give new life to Chrollo, the leader of this collection of rogue hunters that barely holds together the gang.
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
Hunter x Hunter to Hit Major Milestone With Upcoming Chapter
Hunter x Hunter might have been out of the spotlight for years, thanks to an injury that creator Yoshihiro Togashi suffered thanks to his manga career, but the manga recently returned with new chapters continuing the Succession Contest Arc. With the artist hard at work when it comes to new installments in the hunter universe, Togashi once again took to his Twitter account to offer a big milestone for his manga when it comes to an upcoming chapter.
LEGO Black Friday 2022 Deals: Everything You Need to Know
Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 on November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Sets Surprising MCU Record
When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ later this week, it will set a surprising record for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Part of Marvel's new "Special Presentation" line of offerings, the Holiday Special will be the first project in the franchise to not have a villain. Instead, the special will largely focus on an adventure to Earth with Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista).
Doctor Who Day: New Look at David Tennant's Return, 60th Anniversary Logo, Key Art Revealed
It's Doctor Who Day and the BBC is celebrating by revealing the logo for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary and new key art featuring all of the incarnations of the Doctor, including David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor. Doctor Who Day celebrates the airing of the first episode of Doctor Who in 1963. The logo celebrating the show's 60th anniversary special uses the same logo revealed with the news that Disney+ is the new streaming home of future Doctor Who seasons, which is itself an update of a classic Doctor Who logo, with "60th Anniversary" added to the bottom of the logo design.
Paramount+ Brings Back Iconic Key & Peele Sketch For New Ad
Paramount+ brought back one of Key & Peele's most iconic sketches for their latest advertisement.On the "Mountain of Content", Key's classic substitute teacher tries to take attendance, but those pesky names are still giving him trouble. Adding to the hilarity is the fact that most of the people in attendance are animated. (Relatedly, is a massive truck with eyes a person? Who's to say!) But, yeah, the original Paramount mountain commercials were a hit when the service first premiered. Pairing all that IP together in one place usually proves to be amusing for a lot of audiences. So, it makes a ton of sense to see them head back to that well. Get a quick laugh out of the new post down below!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pokemon Designs Fall Flat in One Way
While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon designs are among the best we've seen in years, the game surprisingly doesn't do much with its newly introduced convergent evolution gimmick. Since Pokemon Sun and Moon, The Pokemon Company has played around with its rules on Pokemon design and evolutions. First were the regional forms, which were initially seen in the Alolan region and then appeared in Galar (Pokemon Sword and Shield), Hisui (Pokemon Legends: Arceus), and now to a lesser extent Paldea (Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.) The Galar region then took the concept of regional forms one step further, with several regional forms receiving all new evolutions – Mr. Ryme, Obstagoon, Cursola, and Runerigus all were new Pokemon that came from regional forms of existing Pokemon. More recently, Pokemon Legends: Arceus returned to non-regional forms getting new evolutions, something we hadn't seen since Pokemon Diamond and Pearl – Wyrdeer, Ursaluna, and Kleavor all evolved from regular forms of previous Pokemon.
Pokemon Go Adding New Legendary Pokemon This Week
Pokemon Go's new Astral Eclipse event is set to begin this week, and it will add two Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region: Solgaleo and Lunala! Over the last few weeks, players have had the opportunity to obtain Cosmog and evolve it into Cosmoem, and now the game will let players evolve it into either Solgaleo or Lunala. Players that want to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo can do so with 100 candies during the daytime. Players that want Lunala will need the same number of candies, but will have to evolve Cosmoem at night.
