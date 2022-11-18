Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Yastrzemski's performance has slipped over the past couple years since his breakout in 2019-20, though he was still right around league average by wRC+ last season. His struggles against lefties really dragged him down, so Yastrzemski may be shielded from southpaws a bit more in 2023. Regardless he should still be in the lineup more often than not.

2 DAYS AGO