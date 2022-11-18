Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Infielder Traded to Twins
Former Dodger and Cinncinatii Red Kyle Farmer is now a Twin
Red Reporter
Cincinnati Reds to acquire Kevin Newman from Pittsburgh Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds continued their shuffling of deck chairs on Friday, apparently agreeing to acquire infielder Kevin Newman from division rival Pittsburgh just hours after agreeing to deal Kyle Farmer to the Minnesota Twins. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, per usual, was on the news. Newman, 29, is akin to...
Dodgers Roster News: Will Smith and Julio Urias Highlight 9 Players Tendered Contracts
The Dodgers cut Cody Bellinger and Edwin Rios but did ultimately tender contracts to 9 core players.
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating the latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
Carlos Rodon’s bonkers MLB free agency contract desire, revealed
Carlos Rodon is reportedly seeking “35M-plus” in MLB free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Rodon established himself as a star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021. But the limited market led to a short-term contract with the San Francisco Giants, which included an opt-out. Rodon ultimately opted-out of the deal following another strong year in San Francisco.
Twins pull off intriguing trade with Reds after shipping off Gio Urshela to Angels
The Minnesota Twins decided to trade third basemen Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday despite a rather solid first year with the team in 2022. Shortly after, the Twins found an immediate replacement, acquiring infielder/catcher Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, via Ken Rosenthal. Although Urshela was...
CBS Sports
Mets' William Woods: Claimed by Mets
Woods was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday. After being designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday, Woods will now join the Mets organization as they begin filling their 40-man roster. Woods spent most of his time last season in Triple-A Gwinnett, putting up a 5.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 17.1 innings, although he did throw two scoreless frames in the majors at the start of the season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Agrees to avoid arbitration
Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Yastrzemski's performance has slipped over the past couple years since his breakout in 2019-20, though he was still right around league average by wRC+ last season. His struggles against lefties really dragged him down, so Yastrzemski may be shielded from southpaws a bit more in 2023. Regardless he should still be in the lineup more often than not.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Designated for assignment
Diaz (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 26-year-old lefty was up and down with the Angels over the first few months of 2022. He pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings, though an 11:10 K:BB throws cold water on that number. Diaz will hit waivers, making way for Gio Urshela on the Angels' 40-man roster.
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
Cubs Non-Tender Three Players Ahead of MLB Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had some tough decisions to make as they non-tendered three players on Friday.
SF Giants: Evan Longoria open to signing with any contender
A new report revealed that SF Giants free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria has become more willing to continue his career in 2023.
FOX Sports
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has failed to follow through on some comments he made about the Chicago Cubs' bid for an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler Matzek: Re-signs with Atlanta
Matzek (elbow) signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal Friday that includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in October, so he will almost certainly miss all of the 2023 season. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining the Braves in 2020, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team eager to lock him down for the next few years.
Watch: Former All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera knocks out opposing player in Venezuelan Baseball League
Former All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera hasn't played in the majors since 2021, but he's still making noise on the diamond, though maybe for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, Carlos Castro hit his third home run of the night during a Venezuelan Baseball League between Caribes de Anzoátegui and Tiburones de La Guaira. After making contact with the pitch, Castro admired his long ball before casually flipping his bat halfway as he strolled down the first-base line.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets meet with Kodai Senga; Yankees make Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Gleyber Torres available
Major League Baseball's offseason is here, and with it comes a delightful daily heaping of rumors, news, and notes. Below, you can find all of the most notable to surface on Friday. Mets meet with Senga. Kodai Senga, one of the most intriguing free-agent starters available this offseason, recently met...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Back with Dodgers
Reed was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday. After being claimed off waivers by Boston in October, Reed was almost immediately dropped from the 40-man roster Tuesday and will now return for his third stint with the Dodgers. Reed bounced between the Dodgers, Orioles and Mets in 2022, recording a 7.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Reds' Daniel Duarte: Returns to Reds on minors deal
Duarte agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds non-tendered Duarte earlier in the day, but evidently there were no hard feelings. It wasn't immediately clear whether the deal includes an invitation to spring training, but it seems likely that Duarte will be with the big-league squad, at least to start camp.
