Red Reporter

Cincinnati Reds to acquire Kevin Newman from Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds continued their shuffling of deck chairs on Friday, apparently agreeing to acquire infielder Kevin Newman from division rival Pittsburgh just hours after agreeing to deal Kyle Farmer to the Minnesota Twins. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, per usual, was on the news. Newman, 29, is akin to...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Carlos Rodon’s bonkers MLB free agency contract desire, revealed

Carlos Rodon is reportedly seeking “35M-plus” in MLB free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Rodon established himself as a star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021. But the limited market led to a short-term contract with the San Francisco Giants, which included an opt-out. Rodon ultimately opted-out of the deal following another strong year in San Francisco.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Mets' William Woods: Claimed by Mets

Woods was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday. After being designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday, Woods will now join the Mets organization as they begin filling their 40-man roster. Woods spent most of his time last season in Triple-A Gwinnett, putting up a 5.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 17.1 innings, although he did throw two scoreless frames in the majors at the start of the season.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Agrees to avoid arbitration

Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Yastrzemski's performance has slipped over the past couple years since his breakout in 2019-20, though he was still right around league average by wRC+ last season. His struggles against lefties really dragged him down, so Yastrzemski may be shielded from southpaws a bit more in 2023. Regardless he should still be in the lineup more often than not.
CBS Sports

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Designated for assignment

Diaz (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 26-year-old lefty was up and down with the Angels over the first few months of 2022. He pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings, though an 11:10 K:BB throws cold water on that number. Diaz will hit waivers, making way for Gio Urshela on the Angels' 40-man roster.
CBS Sports

Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday

Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Matzek: Re-signs with Atlanta

Matzek (elbow) signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal Friday that includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in October, so he will almost certainly miss all of the 2023 season. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining the Braves in 2020, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team eager to lock him down for the next few years.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Former All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera knocks out opposing player in Venezuelan Baseball League

Former All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera hasn't played in the majors since 2021, but he's still making noise on the diamond, though maybe for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, Carlos Castro hit his third home run of the night during a Venezuelan Baseball League between Caribes de Anzoátegui and Tiburones de La Guaira. After making contact with the pitch, Castro admired his long ball before casually flipping his bat halfway as he strolled down the first-base line.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jake Reed: Back with Dodgers

Reed was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday. After being claimed off waivers by Boston in October, Reed was almost immediately dropped from the 40-man roster Tuesday and will now return for his third stint with the Dodgers. Reed bounced between the Dodgers, Orioles and Mets in 2022, recording a 7.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Daniel Duarte: Returns to Reds on minors deal

Duarte agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds non-tendered Duarte earlier in the day, but evidently there were no hard feelings. It wasn't immediately clear whether the deal includes an invitation to spring training, but it seems likely that Duarte will be with the big-league squad, at least to start camp.
