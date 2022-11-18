Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
SFGate
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SFGate
KANSAS STATE 61, LSU 59
Percentages: FG .434, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hill 2-6, Miller 2-8, Hayes 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, K.Williams 0-1, Reed 0-1, Ward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, K.Williams, Reed). Turnovers: 17 (Hill 4, Hayes 3, Reed 3, K.Williams 2, Wilkinson 2, Fountain, Hannibal, Miller).
SFGate
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
SFGate
Virginia 62, Campbell 41
CAMPBELL (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.915, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Boone 1-4, Tuelle 1-1, Dahlquist 1-5, Nurenberg 1-4, Staves 0-2, Fuller 0-3, Joseph 0-1, Nuckols 0-1, Hammack Fitzgerald 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Ezumah 4, Fuller 3, Boone 1) Turnovers: 25 (Nunez 6,...
SFGate
No. 17 Utah 69, Mississippi 67
MISSISSIPPI (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.143, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Collins 3-12, Taylor 2-2, Baker 1-2, Davis 0-2, Singleton 0-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Collins 1, Singleton 1) Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Scott 3, Taylor 2, Singleton 1) Steals: 9 (Baker...
SFGate
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 71, BUTLER 45
Percentages: FG .481, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Vescovi 3-7, Key 1-2, Zeigler 1-4, Mashack 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aidoo 2, Awaka, Nkamhoua, Phillips). Turnovers: 16 (Zeigler 4, Key 2, Phillips 2, Plavsic 2, Vescovi 2, Aidoo, Edwards, Mashack, Nkamhoua). Steals:...
SFGate
Minnesota 115, Indiana 101
Percentages: FG .610, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Edwards 3-5, McDaniels 2-4, Towns 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (McDaniels 4, Anderson 2, Towns 2, Prince, Russell). Turnovers: 23 (Russell 5, Towns 5, Edwards 4,...
SFGate
Mass.-Lowell 73, Brown 62
BROWN (1-4) Anya 0-1 1-2 1, Owusu-Anane 6-9 1-4 14, Friday 0-4 0-0 0, Lilly 5-14 0-0 11, Wojcik 6-12 0-0 17, Ferrari 2-3 0-0 6, Cooley 3-5 2-4 8, Kloman 1-2 0-0 2, Cowan 1-4 0-0 3, Ndur 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 4-10 62. Halftime_Brown 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell...
SFGate
Miami 113, Washington 105
Percentages: FG .472, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Barton 2-5, Kispert 2-6, Porzingis 2-9, Kuzma 2-13, Goodwin 1-2, Avdija 1-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Avdija 2, Gill 2, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Avdija 4, Kispert 3, Barton 2, Gill 2, Porzingis 2, Gafford). Steals: 7...
SFGate
FLORIDA GULF COAST 73, KANSAS CITY 59
Percentages: FG .350, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mitchell 5-8, B.Diallo 1-1, S.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-3, Dimou 1-4, Ngandu 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-2, A.Mukeba 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ngandu 3, A.Mukeba, Andrews). Turnovers: 12 (Allen 4, Mitchell 2, A.Mukeba, B.Diallo,...
SFGate
CINCINNATI 81, LOUISVILLE 62
Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-3, Withers 1-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield). Turnovers: 11 (Ellis 3, James 2, Lands 2, Miller 2, Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor). Steals: 5 (James 3, Ellis, Lands). Technical...
SFGate
Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71
CAL POLY (2-3) Koroma 9-12 4-5 23, Hunter 2-6 2-2 7, Pierce 5-9 4-4 15, Sanders 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor 4-9 3-4 11, Stevenson 4-5 2-2 10, Fleming 2-4 0-0 6, Franklin 2-3 1-1 5, Penn-Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Spears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 17-20 82.
SFGate
APPALACHIAN STATE 74, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 70
Percentages: FG .448, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Harcum 3-8, Mantis 2-3, Boykin 1-3, D.Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1, Teasett 0-2, Huntley 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Pearson). Turnovers: 10 (D.Gregory 3, Pearson 3, Teasett 3, Harcum). Steals: 15 (Boykin 3, Huntley 3, Brown...
SFGate
FIU 83, Stony Brook 50
FIU (3-2) Guadarrama 3-8 0-0 9, Pinkney 4-5 1-1 9, Gittens 2-3 0-0 5, Hawkins 3-9 0-0 9, Jones 10-14 2-2 26, Dean 4-8 4-4 12, J.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Krivokapic 3-7 0-0 9, Sanogo 0-3 0-0 0, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 7-7 83.
SFGate
Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2
First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 8 (Tuch), 0:18. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 5 (Kyrou, Thomas), 0:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Cozens 5 (Hinostroza, Peterka), 2:53. 4, Buffalo, Olofsson 10 (Mittelstadt, Power), 5:57 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Skinner 9 (Tuch), 13:01 (pp). Third Period_6, Buffalo, Quinn 2, 12:44. 7, Buffalo, Quinn 3, 18:43....
SFGate
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 83, STONY BROOK 50
Percentages: FG .300, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sarvan 4-9, Onyekonwu 3-6, Stephenson-Moore 1-7, Pettway 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Policelli 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Muratori). Turnovers: 18 (Onyekonwu 7, Policelli 3, Roberts 3, Pettway 2, Sarvan 2, Muratori). Steals: 3 (Pettway 2, Muratori). Technical...
SFGate
SAINT LOUIS 96, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 53
Percentages: FG .299, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Shaw 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Bensalah 1-3, Hart 1-3, Redus 1-3, Tynes 1-6, Williams 1-6, Davis 0-1, Mingo 0-1, Scaife 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Redus 3, Scaife 2, Thompson 2, Joseph, Tynes). Steals: 7...
SFGate
Arizona 4, Carolina 0
First Period_1, Arizona, Schmaltz 1 (Keller), 1:06. Third Period_2, Arizona, Crouse 8 (Guenther, Moser), 1:52. 3, Arizona, Bjugstad 4 (Guenther, Gostisbehere), 9:14. 4, Arizona, Crouse 9 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 17:53 (en). Shots on Goal_Arizona 1-13-12_26. Carolina 14-10-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 4. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 6-5-1 (36 shots-36...
SFGate
Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D'Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed...
SFGate
Born For This | UCLA-Bound Center Amanda Muse Shines For Heritage
Amanda Muse Continues A Family Legacy Of Basketball Success — And It May Lead Brentwood’s Heritage High To New Heights In 2023 •. If ever a girl was born to play basketball, it’s Heritage High’s Amanda Muse. Her father Doug is 6-foot-10, and was a basketball...
Comments / 0