Columbus, OH

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KANSAS STATE 61, LSU 59

Percentages: FG .434, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hill 2-6, Miller 2-8, Hayes 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, K.Williams 0-1, Reed 0-1, Ward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, K.Williams, Reed). Turnovers: 17 (Hill 4, Hayes 3, Reed 3, K.Williams 2, Wilkinson 2, Fountain, Hannibal, Miller).
MANHATTAN, KS
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Virginia 62, Campbell 41

CAMPBELL (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.915, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Boone 1-4, Tuelle 1-1, Dahlquist 1-5, Nurenberg 1-4, Staves 0-2, Fuller 0-3, Joseph 0-1, Nuckols 0-1, Hammack Fitzgerald 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Ezumah 4, Fuller 3, Boone 1) Turnovers: 25 (Nunez 6,...
VIRGINIA STATE
No. 17 Utah 69, Mississippi 67

MISSISSIPPI (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.143, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Collins 3-12, Taylor 2-2, Baker 1-2, Davis 0-2, Singleton 0-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Collins 1, Singleton 1) Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Scott 3, Taylor 2, Singleton 1) Steals: 9 (Baker...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 71, BUTLER 45

Percentages: FG .481, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Vescovi 3-7, Key 1-2, Zeigler 1-4, Mashack 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aidoo 2, Awaka, Nkamhoua, Phillips). Turnovers: 16 (Zeigler 4, Key 2, Phillips 2, Plavsic 2, Vescovi 2, Aidoo, Edwards, Mashack, Nkamhoua). Steals:...
NASHVILLE, TN
Minnesota 115, Indiana 101

Percentages: FG .610, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Edwards 3-5, McDaniels 2-4, Towns 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (McDaniels 4, Anderson 2, Towns 2, Prince, Russell). Turnovers: 23 (Russell 5, Towns 5, Edwards 4,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Mass.-Lowell 73, Brown 62

BROWN (1-4) Anya 0-1 1-2 1, Owusu-Anane 6-9 1-4 14, Friday 0-4 0-0 0, Lilly 5-14 0-0 11, Wojcik 6-12 0-0 17, Ferrari 2-3 0-0 6, Cooley 3-5 2-4 8, Kloman 1-2 0-0 2, Cowan 1-4 0-0 3, Ndur 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 4-10 62. Halftime_Brown 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell...
Miami 113, Washington 105

Percentages: FG .472, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Barton 2-5, Kispert 2-6, Porzingis 2-9, Kuzma 2-13, Goodwin 1-2, Avdija 1-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Avdija 2, Gill 2, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Avdija 4, Kispert 3, Barton 2, Gill 2, Porzingis 2, Gafford). Steals: 7...
WASHINGTON, DC
FLORIDA GULF COAST 73, KANSAS CITY 59

Percentages: FG .350, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mitchell 5-8, B.Diallo 1-1, S.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-3, Dimou 1-4, Ngandu 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-2, A.Mukeba 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ngandu 3, A.Mukeba, Andrews). Turnovers: 12 (Allen 4, Mitchell 2, A.Mukeba, B.Diallo,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CINCINNATI 81, LOUISVILLE 62

Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-3, Withers 1-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield). Turnovers: 11 (Ellis 3, James 2, Lands 2, Miller 2, Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor). Steals: 5 (James 3, Ellis, Lands). Technical...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71

CAL POLY (2-3) Koroma 9-12 4-5 23, Hunter 2-6 2-2 7, Pierce 5-9 4-4 15, Sanders 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor 4-9 3-4 11, Stevenson 4-5 2-2 10, Fleming 2-4 0-0 6, Franklin 2-3 1-1 5, Penn-Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Spears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 17-20 82.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
APPALACHIAN STATE 74, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 70

Percentages: FG .448, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Harcum 3-8, Mantis 2-3, Boykin 1-3, D.Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1, Teasett 0-2, Huntley 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Pearson). Turnovers: 10 (D.Gregory 3, Pearson 3, Teasett 3, Harcum). Steals: 15 (Boykin 3, Huntley 3, Brown...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FIU 83, Stony Brook 50

FIU (3-2) Guadarrama 3-8 0-0 9, Pinkney 4-5 1-1 9, Gittens 2-3 0-0 5, Hawkins 3-9 0-0 9, Jones 10-14 2-2 26, Dean 4-8 4-4 12, J.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Krivokapic 3-7 0-0 9, Sanogo 0-3 0-0 0, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 7-7 83.
MIAMI, FL
Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 8 (Tuch), 0:18. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 5 (Kyrou, Thomas), 0:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Cozens 5 (Hinostroza, Peterka), 2:53. 4, Buffalo, Olofsson 10 (Mittelstadt, Power), 5:57 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Skinner 9 (Tuch), 13:01 (pp). Third Period_6, Buffalo, Quinn 2, 12:44. 7, Buffalo, Quinn 3, 18:43....
BUFFALO, NY
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 83, STONY BROOK 50

Percentages: FG .300, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sarvan 4-9, Onyekonwu 3-6, Stephenson-Moore 1-7, Pettway 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Policelli 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Muratori). Turnovers: 18 (Onyekonwu 7, Policelli 3, Roberts 3, Pettway 2, Sarvan 2, Muratori). Steals: 3 (Pettway 2, Muratori). Technical...
STONY BROOK, NY
SAINT LOUIS 96, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 53

Percentages: FG .299, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Shaw 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Bensalah 1-3, Hart 1-3, Redus 1-3, Tynes 1-6, Williams 1-6, Davis 0-1, Mingo 0-1, Scaife 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Redus 3, Scaife 2, Thompson 2, Joseph, Tynes). Steals: 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Arizona 4, Carolina 0

First Period_1, Arizona, Schmaltz 1 (Keller), 1:06. Third Period_2, Arizona, Crouse 8 (Guenther, Moser), 1:52. 3, Arizona, Bjugstad 4 (Guenther, Gostisbehere), 9:14. 4, Arizona, Crouse 9 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 17:53 (en). Shots on Goal_Arizona 1-13-12_26. Carolina 14-10-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 4. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 6-5-1 (36 shots-36...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D'Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed...
COLUMBIA, MO

