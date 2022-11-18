ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

NBC Connecticut

Wife of Fallen Bristol Officer Thanks Community For Continued Support

The wife of fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte is taking the Thanksgiving holiday to offer her thanks for the support she has been shown since her husband was killed in October. Laura DeMonte was joined by Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould in a video posted on Facebook Wednesday by...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process

Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

ESCU Hosts Willimantic Community for Thanksgiving Feast

Eastern Connecticut State University served more than 300 Thanksgiving meals to community members on Wednesday. The university's annual Day of Giving returned for its 16th year after a pandemic pause. “To be in person - it makes it just that much more special," said Lana O'Connor, associate director of the...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Hartford

Two people were shot on Buckingham Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The two men were walking when a suspect or suspects opened fire from a passing white SUV, police said. One victim was taken from the scene to a hospital and the other arrived at the hospital...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford

Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died

A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Arrest Warrant Details Allegations of Abuse at Wallingford Daycare

There are new and disturbing details about what police say happened to several children at a daycare in Wallingford. It’s all in the arrest warrant for Brenda Fornal and her boyfriend Grant Freer. The pair were arrested Tuesday. Fornal faces several felony charges, including nine counts of risk of...
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wallingford Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police

A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford

An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Safely Stop Wrong-Way Driver on Route 8 North in Torrington

Connecticut State Police were able to safely stop a wrong-way driver on Route 8 north in Torrington early Wednesday morning. Troopers received multiple 911 calls reporting a wrong-way vehicle traveling southbound on Route 8 northbound near exit 46 around 4:30 a.m. Authorities found the vehicle and were able to safely...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Severely Injuring 5-Month-Old Baby in Plainfield

Police have arrested a man who is accused of severely injuring a baby in Plainfield after a months-long investigation. On August 10, 2022, around 11 p.m., officers received a report from the state Dept. of Children and Families about a 5-month-old infant that was admitted to Connecticut Children's. According to...
PLAINFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Found Dead Under Collapsed Mobile Home in Norwich

A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to help police with a technical rescue on Mohegan Park Road around 6:20 p.m. Officers were originally called there for a well-being check on a resident. When police arrived, they said they...
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man, Teen Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 in Manchester

A man and a teen have serious injuries and a woman person has minor injuries after a crash on Route 2 in Manchester just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. State police said the driver of a Ford Escape tried to pass a Greater Hartford Transit van by driving in the left shoulder near exit 5D, where the shoulder narrows.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner

Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
WATERFORD, CT

