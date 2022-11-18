Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Hyundai Is on a Hot Streak in the U.S., But Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Could Spoil It
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group is having its best years ever in the U.S. The South Korean automaker has successfully moved from bargain economy vehicles and dancing hamsters to competing against formidable automakers in the highly profitable American market. The company's Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands are expected...
K-pop star BTS member Jin to begin military service on Dec. 13 - report
SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop band BTS, will begin his mandatory military service on Dec. 13, South Korean newspaper Aju Business Daily reported on Thursday, citing unnamed military authorities.
NBC Connecticut
Tesla Shares Rise on Citi Upgrade, Elon Musk Talk of a New Factory in Asia
Tesla shares rose almost 8% on Wednesday after hitting a 52-week intraday low on Tuesday. Citi upgraded the stock and wrote in a note that "the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward." The stock has plunged this year, partly on concern about how much time and money CEO...
2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the
Family united for the first time after baby twins were trapped in Russia
It’s the unification one Texas couple will never forget. Their baby twins were trapped in Russia for months before a local Tampa organization went to Russia to rescue those twins and bring them home.
Comments / 0