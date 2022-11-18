ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

Charges filed after shooting last month in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor's office has filed charges against someone tied to a shooting investigation "in clay county. We first told you about the situation early last month when several people were shot. You may remember police found a woman shot in a driveway after...
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
Contest to bring awareness to missing children

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - Around the holidays, it's important to remember families who may be missing a loved one. The Indiana State Police and the U.S. Department of Justice are partnering to put on the 2023 National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest. May 25 is National Missing Children's Day, which...
Local VFW to host Christmas concert to benefit two good causes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting local families. The "Christmas Concert for Charity" is happening at the Terre Haute VFW Post 972. It's happening from 8 P.M. until 11 P.M. The fundraiser will benefit Toys for Tots and REACH Veteran...
local "meat carving" legend retires

A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
Mentor Monday: Meet Ariel

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are back again with another Mentor Monday. It's a segment that focuses on helping local kids meet their match through "big brother - big sister". This month, News 10's Kit Hanley talked with a real-life princess. Click play on the video to meet Ariel.
Brazil gears up for Hometown Christmas celebration

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley town is gearing up for the holiday season. Brazil will celebrate the 3rd Annual Hometown Christmas this Saturday. Local vendors will be open across town, offering special deals and activities. There will also be a scavenger hunt. At the end of the day,...
Terre Haute hospital rolls out new cath lab

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has re-vamped one of its facilities to better treat patients in the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Regional Hospital unveiled its new cath lab. The project has been in development for the last six months. The lab is equipped with new state-of-the-art software...
Handling grief over the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the holidays in full swing, many people consider this time of year the happiest time of year. But that is not the case for everyone. Health experts say that grief over the holidays is very common. They say one of the most important things...
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
