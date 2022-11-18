Read full article on original website
WTHI
Charges filed after shooting last month in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor's office has filed charges against someone tied to a shooting investigation "in clay county. We first told you about the situation early last month when several people were shot. You may remember police found a woman shot in a driveway after...
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
WTHI
Terre Haute man in court, accused of beating a woman with her own gun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Chauncey Thornton on Friday. Police say Thornton was going through a woman's car. When the woman realized this, she took her gun and went to confront Thornton. Police said Thornton shoved the woman, took her gun, and beat her...
WTHI
THPD officer enters guilty plea and resigns from the force after summer incident.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on an investigation into a former Terre Haute police officer. Trevor Singer pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and public nudity, all misdemeanors and resigned from the department on Tuesday morning. Terre Haute police responded to the Poplar Pub in...
WTHI
Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
WTHI
THFD battles four fires in one day, how you can prevent a fire in your home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the holiday season, but it is also the season that the Terre Haute Fire Department says they see an uptick in house fires. The Terre Haute Fire Department was busy on Sunday. Its firefighters responded to four different fires within a 10-hour timeframe. Luckily, no one was injured.
WTHI
Contest to bring awareness to missing children
UNITED STATES (WTHI) - Around the holidays, it's important to remember families who may be missing a loved one. The Indiana State Police and the U.S. Department of Justice are partnering to put on the 2023 National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest. May 25 is National Missing Children's Day, which...
WTHI
Pride Center holds candlelight vigil to honor "Club Q" shooting victims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the names of the five people killed in the weekend shooting at Club Q. It's a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. On Tuesday, the Pride Center in Terre Haute held a candlelight vigil in their honor. Dozens of people came out to...
WTHI
Local VFW to host Christmas concert to benefit two good causes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Friday, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting local families. The "Christmas Concert for Charity" is happening at the Terre Haute VFW Post 972. It's happening from 8 P.M. until 11 P.M. The fundraiser will benefit Toys for Tots and REACH Veteran...
WTHI
Art Spaces requests $1.5 million for the phase of Turn to the River project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces is looking to begin the next phase of its Turn to the River project. The group presented its idea for phase 2 at Wednesday's Vigo County capital improvement board meeting. The proposal's next phase is next to the city hall in Terre Haute....
WTHI
local "meat carving" legend retires
A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
WTHI
Mentor Monday: Meet Ariel
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are back again with another Mentor Monday. It's a segment that focuses on helping local kids meet their match through "big brother - big sister". This month, News 10's Kit Hanley talked with a real-life princess. Click play on the video to meet Ariel.
WTHI
Terre Haute business works to help families in need on Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Imd. (WTHI) - Farm Bureau survey shows the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 20 percent from last year. A local business is easing the financial burden on families. Studio 12, home of Eric's Humble Pies, is helping put together Thanksgiving meals for families in need. This is...
WTHI
Brazil gears up for Hometown Christmas celebration
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley town is gearing up for the holiday season. Brazil will celebrate the 3rd Annual Hometown Christmas this Saturday. Local vendors will be open across town, offering special deals and activities. There will also be a scavenger hunt. At the end of the day,...
WTHI
Terre Haute hospital rolls out new cath lab
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has re-vamped one of its facilities to better treat patients in the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Regional Hospital unveiled its new cath lab. The project has been in development for the last six months. The lab is equipped with new state-of-the-art software...
WTHI
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow. It is called the Long term Control Plan. On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
WTHI
Handling grief over the holidays
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the holidays in full swing, many people consider this time of year the happiest time of year. But that is not the case for everyone. Health experts say that grief over the holidays is very common. They say one of the most important things...
WTHI
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor
ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
WTHI
Candles Holocaust Museum asks for your help making an Eva Kor exhibit a reality
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Candles Holocaust Museum is asking for your help to bring a new exhibit to life. On Tuesday, we told you about the collection of scarves that once belonged to museum founder Eva Kor". The exhibit also features one of Kor's iconic outfits. Candles hopes...
