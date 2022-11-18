Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga
Markets on Pause Ahead of Fed Minutes This Afternoon
(Wednesday Market Open) If you’re reading this, you haven’t left early for Thanksgiving. Good for you, because active—and even inactive—traders won’t want to miss the full platter of pre-holiday appetizers offered to Wall Street today. This morning brought a host of data, with a couple...
Benzinga
As Tesla Slashes China Prices To Reinvigorate Demand, Buffett-Backed EV Maker Surprises By Doing The Opposite
Chinese electric maker BYD Manufacturing Company Limited BYDDY BYDDF has raised the prices of some of its vehicles even as EV pioneer Tesla Inc. TSLA has slashed prices in China. What Happened: BYD, backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised prices by about 2,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan ($280-$839) for...
Benzinga
Credit Suisse Issues 'Concerning' Outlook Showing Loss Of Assets 'Far Above' Expectations
Shareholders of embattled Credit Suisse Group CS approved a proposal to issue new equity on Wednesday. The Swiss bank's turnaround plans don't appear to be good enough in the near term, however, as investors are fleeing the name after management unveiled a worse-than-expected outlook for the fourth quarter. What To...
Benzinga
Jeff Bezos Could Buy Every U.S. Household A New 'Large-Screen TV' And Still Have More Money Than Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has been making his predictions for the U.S. economy clear. The billionaire told his followers on Twitter to “batten down the hatches” last month in response to a CNBC clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicting there’s a good chance of a recession.
Benzinga
Why PagSeguro Digital Shares Are Trading Lower By 18%? Here Are 40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 68% to $0.5500 after surging around 87% on Tuesday. Cosmos Holdings recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share. COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares jumped 59% to $0.1073 after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday. Venus Concept Inc. VERO shares rose 58% to $0.3476...
Benzinga
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking Into PagSeguro Digital's Recent Short Interest
PagSeguro Digital's PAGS short percent of float has fallen 12.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.87 million shares sold short, which is 4.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
Starbucks, Alphabet Form This Bullish Pattern Ahead Of Federal Reserve Minutes
Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL were trading higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s November minutes at 2 p.m. The move was in tandem with the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 spiking 0.7% higher at one point in anticipation the Fed’s tone may turn less hawkish amid recent higher-than-expected jobless claims and lower-than-expected consumer price index data.
A Look At The SPY Ahead Of Federal Reserve Minutes: What's Up With The Stock Market?
Bullish traders are hoping the release of the Federal Reserve's monthly minutes show a more dovish tone. If the SPY receives a bullish reaction to the news, the ETF may regain the 200-day SMA as support. The SPDR S&P 500 SPY was popping up 0.7% at one point on Wednesday...
Benzinga
Macro Challenges Risk Jack In The Box's Unit Growth, Says Analyst
Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Jack In The Box JACK and lowered the price target from $84 to $73. The analyst said the company demonstrated solid Q4 same-store sales, including Jack in the Box 4% & Del Taco 5.2%, while unit growth came in below expectations with a total of 29 net closures.
Dash Rallies 15% As Dogecoin 'Relative' Shows Positive Movement
Dash DASH/USD surged over 15.64% on Wednesday, topping CoinMarketCap’s gainers of the day. What Happened: At the time of writing, DASH was trading at $43.11, finding support at $34.35. The token was launched as a fork of Litecoin LTC/USD in 2014. DASH’s rally can be attributed to the LTC...
Benzinga
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga
Nouriel Roubini Says 'Well Done' As New York Bans Carbon-Intense Bitcoin Mining
New York has passed a law that will ban new Bitcoin BTC/USD mining companies from setting up bases in the state unless they use 100% renewable energy. What Happened: The Empire State's governor Kathy Hochul signed the law into effect on Tuesday banning certain Bitcoin mining operations in New York if they utilize carbon-based power sources, reported CNBC.
Benzinga
Beyond Meat Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
Looking At Marvell Tech's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Kingstone Companies KINS stock increased by 7.88% to $0.94 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.0K, which is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
