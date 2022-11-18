ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several grocery stores to close for Thanksgiving, some area restaurants will remain open

By Ryan Shiner
 6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

You'll want to make sure to get your shopping done early as several grocery stores will be closed on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day.

Hy-Vee , Schnucks , Prenger Foods, Aldi, Target and Walmart will all be closed.

Walmart, Target and Sam's Club are also closing for the holiday.

There will be some stores open, including Gerbes which will close at 3 p.m., but its pharmacy will be closed all day. Moser’s will close at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Any customers who buy the holiday meal pack from Hy-Vee can also pick their order up on the holiday from 8-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving

If you don't want to cook your Thanksgiving dinner there are a few restaurants open in Columbia for the holiday..

11Eleven will be having a Thanksgiving buffet for lunch and dinner but reservations are required. It will be open from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

All Applebee's locations will open 4-10 p.m.

Bob Evans and Cracker Barrel will both be open but with a limited menu. Bob Evans will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., while Cracker Barrel will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dive Bar in Columbia will open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Glenn’s Café will run from noon-8 p.m.; Golden Corral will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Hooters from 4 p.m.-midnight; TGI Friday’s will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Truman’s Bar and Grill will be 2 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Waffle House will be open 24 hours.

