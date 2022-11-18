ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

abc17news.com

Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step

The Missouri NAACP has a travel advisory in the state highlighting that if you are a person of color in Missouri, you have got to be careful. You will not have the complete protection of the law in the courts nor on the streets. The execution of Kevin Johnson, planned for Nov. 29, is but […] The post Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state.  The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month.  However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy.  Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
MISSOURI STATE
ksmu.org

Missouri health authorities gear up for recreational marijuana

With the adoption of Amendment 3 by 53 percent of voters at the recent general election, Missouri’s regulation system for marijuana is changing. Amendment 3 takes effect Dec. 8, making Missouri one of 21 recreational marijuana states — a legal framework often called “adult-use cannabis” by industry types.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Gas prices are dropping again in Missouri

(Missourinet) – Gas prices continue to slide downward in Missouri. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri is 3 dollars, 24 cents a gallon, that’s 9 cents a gallon lower than a week ago, and 19 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. The cheapest average gas price in Missouri is in St. Charles County, where it’s below 3 dollars a gallon at 2-98. Lower gas prices can also be found in the Joplin area and Cass County, south of Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
kttn.com

Discover nature with Missouri Department of Conservation through Eagle Days

From December through February, Missouri’s winter eagle watching is spectacular. Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation through Eagle Days events around the state or enjoy watching bald eagles on your own. Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a press conference at the State Capitol this morning to announce his appointment to replace U.S. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt as Attorney General of the State of Missouri. The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. this morning and will be broadcast on the governor's Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon.  On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

