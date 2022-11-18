Read full article on original website
SFGate
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 83, STONY BROOK 50
Percentages: FG .300, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sarvan 4-9, Onyekonwu 3-6, Stephenson-Moore 1-7, Pettway 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Policelli 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Muratori). Turnovers: 18 (Onyekonwu 7, Policelli 3, Roberts 3, Pettway 2, Sarvan 2, Muratori). Steals: 3 (Pettway 2, Muratori). Technical...
SFGate
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SFGate
UMASS LOWELL 73, BROWN 62
Percentages: FG .551, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Withers 2-4, Al.Blunt 1-1, Watkins 1-2, Hikim 0-1, O'Connor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brooks 3, Coulibaly, Withers). Turnovers: 19 (Al.Blunt 4, Hikim 4, Coulibaly 2, Mincey 2, Watkins 2, Withers 2, Brooks, Covington, Morris). Steals:...
SFGate
SAINT LOUIS 96, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 53
Percentages: FG .299, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Shaw 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Bensalah 1-3, Hart 1-3, Redus 1-3, Tynes 1-6, Williams 1-6, Davis 0-1, Mingo 0-1, Scaife 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Redus 3, Scaife 2, Thompson 2, Joseph, Tynes). Steals: 7...
SFGate
Miami 113, Washington 105
Percentages: FG .472, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Barton 2-5, Kispert 2-6, Porzingis 2-9, Kuzma 2-13, Goodwin 1-2, Avdija 1-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Avdija 2, Gill 2, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Avdija 4, Kispert 3, Barton 2, Gill 2, Porzingis 2, Gafford). Steals: 7...
SFGate
FLORIDA GULF COAST 73, KANSAS CITY 59
Percentages: FG .350, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mitchell 5-8, B.Diallo 1-1, S.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-3, Dimou 1-4, Ngandu 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-2, A.Mukeba 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ngandu 3, A.Mukeba, Andrews). Turnovers: 12 (Allen 4, Mitchell 2, A.Mukeba, B.Diallo,...
SFGate
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 71, BUTLER 45
Percentages: FG .481, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Vescovi 3-7, Key 1-2, Zeigler 1-4, Mashack 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aidoo 2, Awaka, Nkamhoua, Phillips). Turnovers: 16 (Zeigler 4, Key 2, Phillips 2, Plavsic 2, Vescovi 2, Aidoo, Edwards, Mashack, Nkamhoua). Steals:...
SFGate
CAL POLY 82, IDAHO 71
Percentages: FG .540, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Frank 2-3, Salih 2-4, Jones 1-1, R.Smith 1-2, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 0-1, Moffitt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Frank 3, Jones 2, Walker 2, Moffitt, R.Smith). Steals: 2 (Burris, Jones). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
KANSAS STATE 61, LSU 59
Percentages: FG .434, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hill 2-6, Miller 2-8, Hayes 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, K.Williams 0-1, Reed 0-1, Ward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, K.Williams, Reed). Turnovers: 17 (Hill 4, Hayes 3, Reed 3, K.Williams 2, Wilkinson 2, Fountain, Hannibal, Miller).
SFGate
CINCINNATI 81, LOUISVILLE 62
Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-3, Withers 1-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield). Turnovers: 11 (Ellis 3, James 2, Lands 2, Miller 2, Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor). Steals: 5 (James 3, Ellis, Lands). Technical...
SFGate
Minnesota 115, Indiana 101
Percentages: FG .610, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Edwards 3-5, McDaniels 2-4, Towns 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (McDaniels 4, Anderson 2, Towns 2, Prince, Russell). Turnovers: 23 (Russell 5, Towns 5, Edwards 4,...
Reagan Bass leads balanced Akron women's basketball team to win over Robert Morris
AKRON — A dominant first half led to a home victory for the University of Akron women's basketball team, knocking off undefeated Robert Morris 68-50. The Zips (3-1) jumped out to a 23-16 advantage after one quarter before lockdown defense led to a 14-6 second-quarter advantage for a 37-22 halftime lead. The Colonials...
Jaylon Scot late 3 lifts College of Charleston men's basketball to win over Kent State
CHARLESTON — College of Charleston senior guard Jaylon Scott nailed a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to put his team up one and Kent State's Sincere Carry missed a 3 at the buzzer to give the Cougars a dramatic 74-72 win over the previously unbeaten Flashes. Carry was the right person to take the game-winning attempt. He scored a game-high 25 points and was 3-for-4 from deep prior to the final miss. Teammate Malique Jacobs added 15 points,...
SFGate
Ashby scores 22 as Queens downs Lynchburg 107-72
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby's 22 points off of the bench helped Queens to a 107-72 victory over Lynchburg on Wednesday night. Ashby added five assists for the Royals (5-1). AJ McKee scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Gavin Rains recorded 14 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field.
SFGate
UC Riverside wins 76-65 against Abilene Christian
HENDERSON, Nevada (AP) — Flynn Cameron scored 26 points as UC Riverside beat Abilene Christian 76-65 on Wednesday night. The Highlanders won all three games at the Vegas 4 tournament in Henderson, Nevada and now have won four straight. Abilene Christian lost all three of its tournament games. Cameron...
SI Tickets Is The Place For A Loaded December Slate For Notre Dame Hoops, Hockey
Notre Dame basketball and hockey has a loaded home slate in December, and SI Tickets has deals for them all
