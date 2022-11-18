CHARLESTON — College of Charleston senior guard Jaylon Scott nailed a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to put his team up one and Kent State's Sincere Carry missed a 3 at the buzzer to give the Cougars a dramatic 74-72 win over the previously unbeaten Flashes. Carry was the right person to take the game-winning attempt. He scored a game-high 25 points and was 3-for-4 from deep prior to the final miss. Teammate Malique Jacobs added 15 points,...

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO