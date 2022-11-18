ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Family affair? Hippos Fiona, Tucker mating at Cincinnati zoo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUKlM_0jFA5VQ400

CINCINNATI — This could be the stuff of a soap opera. But in the animal kingdom, it barely raises an eyebrow.

Fiona, the most famous animal at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, has begun mating -- with Tucker, who is basically her stepfather.

Tucker arrived at the zoo in 2021 to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mother, WXIX-TV reported. They produced a male hippopotamus, named Fritz, in early August.

Fiona’s biological father, Henry, died several years ago. Fiona was born to Henry and Bibi in 2017, WCPO-TV reported.

Tucker has now turned his sights toward Fiona, but Cincinnati officials said that is not unusual.

“Fiona and Tucker are not related,” zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley told WCPO. “This is totally normal for hippos.”

Zoo officials said Fiona is now at the age where she is sexually mature. She is currently on birth control because the zoo is not ready to add another hippo, WLWT-TV reported.

“Fiona, and all hippos, are very aware of when they need to surface for a breath,” zoo officials said in a statement. “She can maneuver away from Tucker if she needs to.”

The feisty hippo was born on Jan. 24, 2017, at the Cincinnati Zoo, six weeks premature, according to WLWT. She weighed just 29 pounds; the normal range is between 55 and 120 pounds.

Time is running out for opportunities to see Fritz, Fiona, Bibi and Tucker at Hippo Cove, zoo officials said.

“Anytime it’s over 40 degrees and sunny, the hippos will be out here on exhibit, otherwise they’ll be back in their barn if it’s too cold,” Mark Tewes, the zoo’s Africa Department zookeeper, told WCPO.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Burrow throws 4 TD passes, Bengals rally past Steelers 37-30

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — So much for the Cincinnati Bengals struggling to score without Ja'Marr Chase. Or Joe Mixon for that matter. The defending AFC champions can hurt opponents in all kinds of ways no matter who's in the lineup. Joe Burrow laid the proof bare in a 37-30 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
101K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy