Historic holiday tour planned in Pittsfield
The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer a free virtual tour of Herman Melville's historic Arrowhead on December 21 at 5:30 p.m.
Berkshire Museum Reimagines Festival of Trees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Museum is reimagining its popular "Festival of Trees" exhibit with a new "Winter Festival" to improve inclusivity. "I think the winter solstice celebration is a destination for people who are ready for the holidays, they want to bring their family in and actually have an adventure," Executive Director Kimberley Bush Tomio said.
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
32nd annual Model Trains Show coming to Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Museum of Innovation and Science will host the 32nd annual Model Trains Show. The show will run through January 2023. The highlight is a 19 x 27-foot display with tracks that weave through amusement parks, a vintage Plasticville town, and freight yards. The display, which includes lighting and working crossing gates, will depict how trains have transformed transportation around the country.
North Adams Winter Market returning Friday
The North Adams Winter Market will be returning on Friday, and will last until Sunday at a new location this year.
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
Pittsfield Tree Lighting Returns In-Person
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ho, ho, ho! The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be in person for the first time in two years on Dec. 2. It will include musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause on a firetruck, and of course — holiday cheer. "Really...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?
With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
Andy’s Italian Food & Deli in Albany closing after 65 years
Andy's Italian Food & Deli, also known as Andy & Sons Importing Co., is closing its doors after 65 years at 256 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Owners Vincent and Carmen Benincasa are retiring.
No trash being collected on Thursday in Springfield due to holiday
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works is notifying residents that there will be no trash, yard waste, recycling, or bulk items being collected on Thursday.
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Car fire on Frost Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to Frost Street for a car fire on Wednesday.
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
West Springfield business offering discounted prices on new and gently used items
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s time to fall in love with western Massachusetts and this week, we’re highlighting Plato’s Closet in West Springfield, which is a perfect place to check out as we dive into the holiday shopping season. Plato’s Closet in West Springfield is a...
'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside
Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury
SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
Berkshire Food Project Thanksgiving Dinner Returns In-Person
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Berkshire Food Project held an in-person Thanksgiving dinner meal for the first time since 2019. "It's great to have people back in here dining. This is what the program originally started as in 1987," Berkshire Food Project Executive Director Mark Rondeau said Monday, Nov 21, at the first seating. "It started to fight hunger but also social isolation."
