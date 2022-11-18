ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Museum Reimagines Festival of Trees

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Museum is reimagining its popular "Festival of Trees" exhibit with a new "Winter Festival" to improve inclusivity. "I think the winter solstice celebration is a destination for people who are ready for the holidays, they want to bring their family in and actually have an adventure," Executive Director Kimberley Bush Tomio said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
1045theteam.com

Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday

It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

32nd annual Model Trains Show coming to Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Museum of Innovation and Science will host the 32nd annual Model Trains Show. The show will run through January 2023. The highlight is a 19 x 27-foot display with tracks that weave through amusement parks, a vintage Plasticville town, and freight yards. The display, which includes lighting and working crossing gates, will depict how trains have transformed transportation around the country.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Tree Lighting Returns In-Person

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ho, ho, ho! The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be in person for the first time in two years on Dec. 2. It will include musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause on a firetruck, and of course — holiday cheer. "Really...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Q 105.7

Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?

With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
GUILDERLAND, NY
iBerkshires.com

Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
ADAMS, MA
Q 105.7

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
nepm.org

'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside

Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury

SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
SHUTESBURY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Food Project Thanksgiving Dinner Returns In-Person

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Berkshire Food Project held an in-person Thanksgiving dinner meal for the first time since 2019. "It's great to have people back in here dining. This is what the program originally started as in 1987," Berkshire Food Project Executive Director Mark Rondeau said Monday, Nov 21, at the first seating. "It started to fight hunger but also social isolation."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

WSBS

